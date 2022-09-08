ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 2022-23 Season with ‘Cinderella’

Nashville Ballet will kick off their 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6 – 9. The fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville

Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy