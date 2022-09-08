ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kenny P Saturday, September 10, 7:00pm-10:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN Capitol Theater The soulful, singer-songwriter Kenny P, is originally from Cleveland, OH and now resides in Nashville TN. With his powerful vocals and his personal touch of […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 2022-23 Season with ‘Cinderella’

Nashville Ballet will kick off their 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6 – 9. The fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony.
NASHVILLE, TN

