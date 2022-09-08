Read full article on original website
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Nashville Fair begins at Fairgrounds
The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.
Nashville Parent
Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair
Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
WSMV
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kenny P Saturday, September 10, 7:00pm-10:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN Capitol Theater The soulful, singer-songwriter Kenny P, is originally from Cleveland, OH and now resides in Nashville TN. With his powerful vocals and his personal touch of […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, dies in Nashville
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, passed away Saturday morning in Nashville surrounded by friends and family.
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing mother and child
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
Alcove building topped with signed beam in downtown Nashville
Early Thursday, the brand new Alcove building hosted a topping-out ceremony in downtown Nashville near the YMCA.
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
WSMV
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Nashville Parent
Nashville Ballet Kicks Off 2022-23 Season with ‘Cinderella’
Nashville Ballet will kick off their 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6 – 9. The fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony.
