ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Casey Goodson’s family wants civil suit to proceed as criminal case faces new delay

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juFhU_0hmhnjef00

Goodson's mother Tamala Payne speaking to reporters. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.)

The family of Casey Goodson, Jr. wants to go forward with its civil case against Franklin County and Jason Meade, the former sheriff who killed Goodson in December 2020. A federal judge put that civil suit on hold pending a criminal trial against Meade. Last week a county court again delayed those criminal proceedings.

Goodson’s killing has been controversial from the outset. Then-deputy Meade served on a fugitive apprehension task force with the U.S. Marshalls. He encountered Goodson after one of those shifts ended, and claimed he saw Goodson waving a firearm while driving.

Goodson wasn’t a target of the task force, but Meade pursued him anyway. In court documents, Meade claimed Goodson ignored his commands to “show me your hands,” and then turned to face Meade while raising the handgun toward the sheriff.

Meade was not wearing a body camera. No independent eye witnesses of the incident have come forward.

New evidence

At a press conference Wednesday, the family’s attorney, Sean Walton, shared a photo of a bloodstained pair of airpod headphones they claim local investigators left at the scene. Walton said the family turned the headphones over to the FBI.

“We kept this information confidential because we knew that, as so often happens, Meade would come with his rehearsed police lies,” Walton claimed.

“We knew that Meade was going to say that he was reaching for a gun or pointing a gun,” he continued. “We had to make sure that Meade locked himself into those lies in order to ensure that he is convicted for this murder.”

The family says Goodson wore those headphones constantly, and their presence undercuts Meade’s version of events. Rather than turning to face Meade, they argue, Goodson was unaware of the deputy’s approach or alleged commands. Meade shot Goodson five times in the back.

“Casey was hunted,” his mother, Tamala Payne said.

“He was stalked, he became prey, and he was slaughtered — executed as he was going into his home, totally oblivious to the danger that was behind him.”

Jason Meade’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The civil suit

Last December, almost a year after Goodson’s killing, the family filed its civil suit against the county and deputy Meade. Shortly afterward Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack’s office requested the court stay the civil case until the criminal case concludes.

Almost six months later, after multiple extensions requested by the defendants, the judge granted that stay.

Meanwhile the criminal case has seen repeated delays as well. Meade initially argued the case should move to federal court because of his role on the U.S. Marshall’s task force. The judge in that proceeding declined.

Since then, the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has continued the case four times. Attorneys won’t be back in the courtroom until Dec. 7.

Walton says the family has had enough of the inaction.

“We should not be fighting anymore,” he said.

He noted that, a year on, Franklin County hasn’t even filed a response to their complaint in federal court — just the motion to delay. Walton also said they’re not even planning to depose Jason Meade, who’s fifth amendment rights against self-incrimination played a significant role in delaying the civil case.

“We welcome them,” Walton said, “to engage us in any resolution of this matter or to allow us to move forward and present this to a jury, and let a jury decide what this family deserves for Jason Meade’s actions and Franklin County’s inaction.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Casey Goodson’s family wants civil suit to proceed as criminal case faces new delay appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 3

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe and Ohio enacted abortion […] The post Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’

The Ohio General Assembly has passed, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed three recently passed gun bills that endanger Ohioans and favor vigilantes.   There was SB 175, known as “stand your ground” or shoot whoever makes you nervous. Ohio common law had been that self-defense with deadly force was available as a defense only if the […] The post Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
rolling out

Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life

On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Case#Criminal Case#Murder#Fbi#Attorneys#The U S Marshalls
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy