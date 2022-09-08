ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven boys claim 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title

The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys cross country team captured the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title on Saturday held in Holland at Macatawa Bay Middle School. Grand Haven finished with a team score of 53. Zeeland West finished in the runner-up position with 86 points and the Hart Pirates came in 3rd place with a team score of 103.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian goes 1-0-1 at Warrior soccer invite

Western Michigan Christian hosted Shelby and Grandville Calvin Christian at the Warrior soccer invite on Saturday and walked away with a win and a tie. The opener saw WMC top Shelby 3-1 while it tied Calvin Christian 1-1. The Warriors used a 2-1 first-half lead to defeat Shelby. Charlie Buursma...
MUSKEGON, MI
Ludington, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Westbrook scores 4 TD’s in Kent City win over Watervliet

The Kent City Eagles remained unbeaten as they posted a 49-34 win over the Watervliet Panthers from the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore in football action on Saturday afternoon in Kent City. With the win the Eagles improve to 3-0 on the season. The Kent City offense generated 238 rushing yards...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bush, Rudd score goals to lead Spring Lake past Reeths-Puffer

The Spring Lake boys soccer team used a complete team effort to take down Reeths-Puffer on Saturday. The Lakers shutout the Rockets, 2-0. Conrad Bush and Will Rudd paced the Lakers’ offense with a goal apiece. The defense of Reese Robson, Karston Kval and Corbin Oosting helped keep the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McCollum, Smith each score goals as Reeths-Puffer gets by Wyoming, 2-0

The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team topped Wyoming in OK Conference-Green play on Friday evening. The Rockets shut out the Wolves, 2-0. Aiden McCollum and Liam Smith each tallied a goal, while Nick Clemens and Liam McHugh came in with the assists. Goalkeeper Gage Hopkins posted the shutout with three saves.
ROCK, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall chalks up another impressive victory, 50-0, over Alpena

The Whitehall Vikings put on a show in front of their home crowd on Friday night in an impressive 50-0 victory over Alpena. It was the Vikings’ home opener after starting on the road the first two games. The Vikings raced out to a 26-0 lead after one quarter...
ALPENA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer sweeps Muskegon in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team made a clean sweep of Muskegon on Thursday with scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-8. Sophia Corradin posted four aces, digs and kills, while Allison McManus scored five aces. Madisyn Dykema and Lauren Nelson added eight kills and four kills respectively. Reeths-Puffer (4-3-2) will compete at...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague rebounds from Week 2 loss to cruises past Orchard View 42-6

The Montague Wildcats tuned up for their upcoming showdown with Whitehall next Friday by defeating Orchard View 42-6 on Friday evening in a game played at Montague. The young and inexperienced Cardinals simply were no match for the Wildcats but Orchard View head coach Fred Rademacher is content with the work ethic that his players are putting forth.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Late touchdown lifts Benton Harbor to victory over Muskegon Catholic, 28-20

The Benton Harbor Tigers scored a late touchdown on Friday night and defeated the host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders 28-20 in a game played at Kehren Stadium. With the game tied at 20-all, the Tigers scored on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jaeden Meeks, then added the 2-point conversion to grab an eight-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven blanked in OK Red opener against East Kentwood

The Grand Haven Buccaneers ran into a buzz saw on Friday night and dropped a 42-0 decision to the visiting East Kentwood Falcons. The Bucs produced just 55 yards of total offense. East Kentwood gained the upper hand by scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake gets by Mona Shores 6-2 in Thursday tennis action

SPRING LAKE – — The Spring Lake boys tennis team topped Mona Shores 6-2 on Thursday. The Lakers split the action in singles play with Hudson Braak (No. 3) and Veer Patel (No. 4) finding wins while sweeping all four spots in doubles. Spring Lake will host Fruitport...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Silverthorn rushes for 133 yards as White Cloud gets by Hesperia

The White Cloud Indians won a tough game on Friday evening against the Hesperia Panthers 26-14 in a game played in White Cloud. Offensively the Indians were led in rushing by Jace Silverthorn with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Landyn Mcgowen had 72 yards and a touchdown. In the air...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Heights gets shut out by Detroit Edison 51-0

It was all Detroit Edison from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers made quick work of the Muskegon Heights Academy Tigers shutting them out 51-0. The Pioneers found the endzone twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna crushes Holton in WMC-Rivers conference opener

The Ravenna Bulldogs special teams play was outstanding and sparked a massive 61-8 win over Holton on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division game was over in a heartbeat as Ravenna took a commanding 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 48-0 lead at halftime. In...
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern Boys capture Buckley Invitational

The Mason County Eastern boys cross country team took the Buckley Invitational title on Saturday held in Buckley. The Cardinals finished with a total team score of 45. They were followed by Frankfort (54) and the Pentwater Falcons finished in 3rd place with a score of 100. Rounding out the...
MASON COUNTY, MI

