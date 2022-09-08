Read full article on original website
Viva Ottumwa kicks off International Festival celebration
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Viva Ottumwa's International Festival made its annual return to the City of Bridges, Sunday. This year’s festival took place in the Quincy Place Mall. Chair of Viva Ottumwa Shiloh Seim said the festival is celebrating its 7th year. “We are really fortunate, the community has...
Car runs into front of northeast Missouri care facility
LA BELLE, Mo. — A car ran into the front of a northeast Missouri care facility Friday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at La Belle Manor Care Center in La Belle. Lewis County Chief Deputy Jerrod Eisenberg told KTVO the driver of the car was Eugene Jones, 92, of Ewing.
Democrats rally for nurses in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The field of nursing is currently facing a crisis when it comes to retaining and protecting nurses currently working in the field. Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic nominee to represent Missouri in the U.S Senate, is a nurse and she says they have never faced a stronger challenge than they do today.
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Macon Softball and Kirksville Tennis Results
Since their 2-4 start, Macon has won three in a row. They pushed to get two games above .500, using a motto created by the seniors. In Kirksville, it's been a trying season for the girls' tennis team. Each match seems to come down to a couple of tie-breakers, Thursday's...
Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame inducts 4 new members
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The newest group of inductees into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was introduced on Friday in Kirksville. The organization announced four men to be inducted into the class of 2022, the second class in the Hall of Fame’s history. Of the four, Lt....
Gibbs man's chickens, guineas, turkey mysteriously vanish
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man's nearly two dozen feathered friends mysteriously vanished this week. It happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Finney Street in Gibbs. Matthew Seward told KTVO he woke up to find his 20 chickens,...
Kirksville inducts three former football players into football hall of fame
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Tigers Football Team has a long history of great players and teams who have shaped their school and the community around them. To honor the greats that have played for the hometown team, the Orange and Black Foundation started a hall of fame in 2012.
