On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will pay tribute to America’s iconic band The Beach Boys to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the band performing for the largest concert audience ever assembled in the history of the State of Rhode Island – over 40,000 fans in September 1977 at the Narragansett Park Race Track in Pawtucket, RI – a record that has never been broken.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO