Newport, RI

RI Philharmonic Orchestra to honor The Beach Boys at Pawtucket performance Saturday Sept. 17

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will pay tribute to America’s iconic band The Beach Boys to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the band performing for the largest concert audience ever assembled in the history of the State of Rhode Island – over 40,000 fans in September 1977 at the Narragansett Park Race Track in Pawtucket, RI – a record that has never been broken.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Little City Thrifty Vintage Market returns to WaterFire Arts Center

Little City Thrifty Vintage Market is returning to Providence’s WaterFire Arts Center for another curated weekend of indoor vintage and antiques shopping on October 1st and 2nd, 2022! Recently named “Rhode Island’s Best Flea Market” by national publication Domino Magazine, Little City Thrifty is excited to kick off fall with a second festival, after a successful and sold-out inaugural event in March 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence College Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 season schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE.
PROVIDENCE, RI

