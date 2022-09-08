Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate pair of shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on Sunday. At 12:49 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of West Sixth Street in response to reports of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found an individual suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and transported them to a local hospital for treatment.
WKYT 27
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with arson following a domestic violence dispute in Lexington on Saturday evening. Lexington police say that they responded to a dispute at the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. During the disorder between the two residents, a fire started at their home. Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WTVQ
UK fans flip cars, start fires amidst celebration of win against Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK fans flocked to State Street Saturday night after the University of Kentucky football team snagged the win over Florida, 26016. According to the Kentucky Kernel on social media, many UK fans participated in extreme celebrations including setting fire to furniture. And flipping a car.
WCPO
Man arrested, charged after UK student shot at house party near campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a late-night shooting Wednesday at a house party near the University of Kentucky's campus. Lexington police and UK police responded to reports of shots fired on University Avenue around 11:52 p.m. Wednesday....
WKYT 27
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest after the shooting of a University of Kentucky student. Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication. The police department announced the arrest just after 7 a.m. The shooting happened around midnight...
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
foxlexington.com
Arrest made following shooting near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
UK students shaken after shooting at off-campus party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students are shaken up after an overnight shooting at an off-campus party. While the shooting didn’t happen on campus, many people who live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened are UK students. We caught up with a number of students on...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022) WATCH | Memorial Held for Rowan Co. Native Killed on 9/11. WATCH | Somerset Woman Helping Others Struggling with Suicide. Updated: 15 hours ago. Somerset Woman Helping Others Struggling with Suicide. WATCH | Jim...
foxlexington.com
UK student recounts night of University Avenue shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A night of fun turns into a night of terror for University of Kentucky students. Shots were fired at a house on University Avenue near campus on Wednesday, sending one student to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Several other students had injuries from shrapnel and debris.
WTVQ
Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass. The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead...
WKYT 27
Large police presence shuts down part of North Broadway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday. Several police units are on scene including a police helicopter flying in the area. An armored vehicle was also seen arriving to the situation. Police could be...
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
WTVQ
Lexington community honors lives lost during 9/11/01
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marked 21 years since 9/11, when terrorists carried out deadly attacks on American soil. Nearly, 3,000 Americans lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard the hijacked plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Those lives were honored by the Lexington community Sunday. At...
WKYT 27
Officer, suspect injured during arrest in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer and a suspect were injured during an arrest Thursday afternoon. Police said around 12:20 p.m., detectives were investigating a metal theft on Hollow Creek Road when the suspect arrived there. The detectives tried to place the suspect under arrest for outstanding warrants when the person fled on foot.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
WKYT 27
Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
