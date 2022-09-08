ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Amica Newport Marathon debuts An updated course for 2022

Newport, RI – Each October, runners come from near and far to compete in the annual Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. The event, held each year on the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend and produced by local business Gray Matter Marketing, draws competitors from across the sport, from those running their first half marathon to those looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon. The 13.1 and 26.2-mile courses run through Newport and Middletown, putting on full display the famously beautiful scenery.
Little City Thrifty Vintage Market returns to WaterFire Arts Center

Little City Thrifty Vintage Market is returning to Providence’s WaterFire Arts Center for another curated weekend of indoor vintage and antiques shopping on October 1st and 2nd, 2022! Recently named “Rhode Island’s Best Flea Market” by national publication Domino Magazine, Little City Thrifty is excited to kick off fall with a second festival, after a successful and sold-out inaugural event in March 2022.
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
Providence College Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 season schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE.
