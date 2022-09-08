Newport, RI – Each October, runners come from near and far to compete in the annual Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. The event, held each year on the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend and produced by local business Gray Matter Marketing, draws competitors from across the sport, from those running their first half marathon to those looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon. The 13.1 and 26.2-mile courses run through Newport and Middletown, putting on full display the famously beautiful scenery.

