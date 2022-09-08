Read full article on original website
WTOP
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students
Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
GW Hatchet
Officials bolster medical enterprise with 14 professorships after hospital sale
Interim University President Mark Wrighton announced Friday that University officials will direct more than $50 million into 14 new professorships to bolster GW’s medical enterprise. Officials will use $50 million from the University’s sale of GW Hospital in May to fund the professorships, nine of which will be in...
Hoya
Select Students to Receive $100 Metro Credit in New Transportation Pilot Program
Georgetown University plans to launch a transit program that will give randomly selected students a $100 credit toward Washington, D.C. transit passes. Any full-time undergraduate or graduate student can apply for the “Hoya Transit Pilot” program; 2,500 randomly selected applicants will receive the funds toward their SmarTrip accounts for the Fall 2022 semester, according to an announcement from Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Operating Officer David Green and Vice President for Sustainability Meghan Chapple that was emailed to students Sept. 6.
GW Hatchet
Officials lift mask mandate, maintain requirement in instructional, health care settings
Officials announced Friday that masks will be optional in all University owned or operated facilities, but will remain required in instructional settings, health care facilities and on GW-operated transportation. Officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates and may reinstate the mask mandate if deemed necessary. The announcement...
wfxb.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency
President Biden’s immigration policy has lead to a public health emergency. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a national emergency in response to Texas and Arizona bussing migrants to the capitol. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants to D.C. by bus in April in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Over 10,000 migrants have been sent and there are no intentions of stopping. The emergency declaration will allow for a coordinated response to the arrival of migrants.
Fairfax Times
Delegate Mark Keam steps down for presidential appointment
After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future. He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Community leaders turn to trap music to stop teen gun crimes
WASHINGTON — As the region brainstorms how exactly to deter youth crime, some community activists are proposing an unconventional method: trap music. On Saturday, Grassroots organizations like Don't Mute DC and Hope in Action in Southeast D.C.'s Check It Secret Garden kicked off "Flip the Trap:" a regional initiative that gives artists in the DMV a chance to compete for a $10,000 grand prize for the best trap song that promotes a positive and constructive lifestyle.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth saw her first American football game in Maryland
As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the D.C. region is recalling some of the unique events surrounding her visits over the years. One particularly special event was the queen’s first-ever American football game. It happened Oct. 19, 1957, at the University of Maryland in College Park. “The game...
wtmj.com
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
WTOP
20 years after Beltway snipers, ATF leader says new technology could have solved case sooner
As the 20-year anniversary of the Beltway Sniper shooting rampage nears, the man who headed the investigation at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says new technology would have likely stopped the shootings sooner. During a three-week period in October 2002, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd...
thezebra.org
Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria
Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
