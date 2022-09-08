Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Bingham; Caribou; Franklin; Oneida; Power AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK, BEAR LAKE, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, FRANKLIN, POWER, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Comments / 0