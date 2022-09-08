Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida falls flat, drops conference opener to No. 20 Kentucky
On a night where quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Florida offense looked like a shell of the unit seen on the field against Utah, its biggest mistake came in the dwindling minutes of the third quarter. Richardson turned and fired to his right, looking for redshirt sophomore running back Nay’Quan...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators concede late goal, lose final non-conference match of the season
East Carolina defender Carsen Parker addressed a free kick in the 85th minute following a foul committed by UF sophomore defender Madison Young. Parker struck a low shot into the bottom left of the goal to score her second goal of the match..It was the final dagger in another deflating loss, where the Gators conceded the winning goal in the final 10 minutes.
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 16 Gators sweep FGCU in second game of Sunshine Invitational
As the Gators volleyball team made its way to the back of the court for the starting lineup introductions, a familiar face stood with them, albeit not in uniform. Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason, her gray hoodie an outlier among a row of white jerseys, did not play in either of Friday’s tilts against Georgia Southern and Florida Gulf Coast.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators volleyball rounds out Sunshine Invitational with sweep over VCU
While most of the attention for Gators sports fell on the opposite side of Gale Lemerand Drive, head coach Mary Wise and Florida volleyball looked to cap off a dominant weeked at its second invitational of the season. The No. 16 Gators defeated VCU sweeping all three sets (25-17, 25-17,...
Independent Florida Alligator
No.16 Florida volleyball back in the win column, sweeps Georgia Southern
After a tough road trip up north, the Gators came back to Gainesville with a long weekend ahead of them. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria sliced the air as she hit the ball over the net to cap off a four point scoring run in the third set. Her kill ensured UF would start the weekend on the brightside.
Independent Florida Alligator
Regional Transit System app left inaccessible to Gainesville residents for nearly a full week
Those who opened the GNV Ride RTS app most of this week were met with a perpetual loading screen and recurring error message. When students called the Regional Transit System helpline, a brief, pre-recorded message addressed the app’s connectivity issues. “We are currently experiencing difficulties with our GNV Ride...
Independent Florida Alligator
Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit
A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler sued for alleged residency violation
An Alachua County resident filed a lawsuit against incumbent Alachua County commissioner Marihelen Wheeler for alleged residency problems — a contentious issue that has caused other county officials to step down or be removed from office because they weren’t compliant. Wheeler said news reports dropped before she herself...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘I can’t see’: Gainesville Police Department releases graphic body camera footage in K-9 mauling incident of Black man
Editors Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. . Terrell Bradley could barely see — his right eye protruding from his socket — as Gainesville Police Department officers shouted for him to put his hands behind his back. The police K-9 who mauled him finally let go.
