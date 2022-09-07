ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 58

Delana Morris
1d ago

The way this story goes or what I just reed it sounds like he caught his wife cheating on him and he shot and killed both of them and it wasn't worth it he should have just left her and got a divorce now his life is ruin for good and this is very sad prayers for every family that's involved🙏🙏

Reply(1)
10
James G
1d ago

A bad cop is a bad cop. That badge, it's like a priest's collar, celebrity fame, or money. It goes to the head of some and kapow, Gawd complex. Maybe if people didn't believe in invisible superior deities, they wouldn't strive in their madness to be one.

Reply(2)
7
stop listen roll
1d ago

The power of the P will ruin your life! Nothing new here just the name changes

Reply
9
Related
CBS San Francisco

Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
SAN CARLOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
State
California State
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coalinga, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 confirmed. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. A man with a sword beheaded the woman. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder. The woman The post San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street appeared first on KION546.
SAN CARLOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#San Francisco Bay#Violent Crime#Ktvu
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA
truecrimedaily

Mom pleads guilty to strangling special-needs son and leaving his body in the desert

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman agreed to plead guilty to killing her young son and leaving his body in the Nevada desert. Clark County court records show Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez entered the plea agreement Sept. 1. KLAS-TV reports she will serve at least 28 years in prison for murder, child abuse, and neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland drug dealer arrested with large stash of narcotics after months-long investigation

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital

STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy