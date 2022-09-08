Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City battles past Lakeland
COEUR d’ALENE — Ella Hosfeld had 16 assists, 11 digs and six kills as the Lake City Timberwolves bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lakeland Hawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in Inland Empire League volleyball Friday night. Payton Peugh added 11 kills and six digs...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC SOCCER: Cardinal men draw with Spokane in conference opener
SPOKANE — Cooper Proctor, a sophomore from Coeur d’Alene High, had three saves for North Idaho College in a scoreless draw with the Community Colleges of Spokane on Saturday in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Spokane Falls Community College. NIC (1-2-1) was limited to one...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Good start, but the work still to go
At the start of the fall sports season, every coach has a renewed optimism about their respective team. Not that those same feelings have gone away, they just might be a little more clear than those dog days of August. JUST A few weeks ago, there were some unknowns around...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 10, 2022
SPOKANE — Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Forces of nature
From chip shots and trail walks to shooting targets and shooting the breeze, the 2022 Idaho Governor's Cup was warmly welcomed back to North Idaho following a pandemic hiatus. Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, 650 participants enjoyed shotgun sports at the Coeur d'Alene Skeet and Trap Club, fly fishing on the Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork and St. Joe rivers, hikes on Tubbs Hill, cooking demonstrations, dining on cruise boats, and, of course, Governor's Cup golf tournaments, all to support Idaho students in their pursuit of higher education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
No horsing around: Athol woman favorite to win state horseshoe pitching title
COEUR d’ALENE - Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene. Dale comes in tossing ringers at a rate of just over 54%. “I just like being able to put...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helen Zimmerman, 97
Helen Zimmerman, 97, a longtime resident of Coeur d’Alene, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She and her twin sister, Gertie, were born to William A. and Lecta A. (Thompson) Clark on the old Clark homestead in Latah, Wash. on March 2, 1925. She often joked that their brother...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Pierre, S.D. to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there she...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cleo Louise Odoms, 95
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Louise Odoms passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, at 95 years of age. Cleo was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Downey, Idaho, to Harold M and Louise Newbold. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. At a young age,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Daniel Burton Morrill, 73
Daniel "Don Juan" Morrill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 9, in Post Falls, Idaho. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1948, to Ronald and Donna Morrill. Being in a military family he traveled to many places and one of his favorites was Okinawa. He continued a military life serving two active duty tours in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Coeur d'Alene Press
James “JW” Walter Peck, 78
JW went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2022. We will all miss his beautiful, contagious smile. He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Sharon Peck; sister, Darlene Fox; his children: Shirley Carter, Sheri Andrews, Greg Peck; his children by marriage to Sharon: Mark Jerome, Darren Jerome, Sheree Jerome, Steven Jerome; 11 grandsons, nine granddaughters, 14 great-grandsons, 15 great-granddaughters, with another on the way; four nieces, two nephews, and numerous grand nieces and nephews; and former wives, Carole Griffin and Lumarie Lovey.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Nighttime repairs to begin on Spokane River Bridge
COEUR d’ALENE — Drivers heading to downtown Coeur d’Alene after 7 p.m. should plan for congestion over the next two months as nighttime repairs will begin again on the U.S. 95 bridge over the Spokane River. Repairs will start the week of Sept. 19, according to the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
No emergency school levies
School districts across Kootenai County will not pursue emergency levy funding for the 2022-23 school year, even if they qualify. At the start of each school year, K-12 districts have the option under state law of exercising elective taxing authority, without voter approval, for property tax relief when more students show up than expected. The money covers the cost of educating additional students not yet included in state funding and not budgeted for. Eligibility is determined by comparing the current year's average daily attendance during the first week of school with that of the previous year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
9/11 flag wave planned
The Coeur d’Alene Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 invites the community to a flag wave commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the corner of Appleway Avenue and Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene. All...
