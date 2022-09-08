Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
FOX Carolina
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital. Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. […]
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg caregiver gets 30 days in jail for stealing pain meds from vulnerable patients
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver at an assisted living home in Spartanburg pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to the exploitation of victims at the facility. Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29, neglected and exploited five residents of the assisted living facility by depriving them of prescribed...
FOX Carolina
Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash
HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
FOX Carolina
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Northeastern Georgian
Valor thief gets prison time
Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after woman was found dead inside Upstate home, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home. According to officers, they were called to a stabbing incident at a home on Nichol Street on Friday. They said when they arrived, they found the woman dead with apparent...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
fox4beaumont.com
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
1 dead in crash on Hwy. 56 in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 56 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
my40.tv
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
