FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies search for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near of St. Francis Hospital. Deputies described Wheat as 6’0 weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Valor thief gets prison time

Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC

