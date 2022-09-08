Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian goes 1-0-1 at Warrior soccer invite
Western Michigan Christian hosted Shelby and Grandville Calvin Christian at the Warrior soccer invite on Saturday and walked away with a win and a tie. The opener saw WMC top Shelby 3-1 while it tied Calvin Christian 1-1. The Warriors used a 2-1 first-half lead to defeat Shelby. Charlie Buursma...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at volleyball quad on Saturday
Spring Lake’s girls volleyball team went 3-0 at its home quad meet Saturday morning, defeating Ludington (25-20, 25-23), Thornapple Valley (19-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Oakridge (25-5, 25-17). Kalli Lewkowski paced the Lakers with 28 kills and Ella Andree followed with 16 kills. Defensively, a key performer was Brooke Bolthouse...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna crushes Holton in WMC-Rivers conference opener
The Ravenna Bulldogs special teams play was outstanding and sparked a massive 61-8 win over Holton on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division game was over in a heartbeat as Ravenna took a commanding 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 48-0 lead at halftime. In...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport triumphs in a barnburner against Allendale to open the OK-Blue conference slate
Collin and Paschal Jolman combined for 6 rushing touchdowns as Fruitport rolled past Allendale on Friday evening in a game played at Hope College in Holland, 50-35. Excitement began early for the Trojans as they jumped out to an 8-0 score after one quarter with an 70 yard punt return by Senior Cody Nash.
localsportsjournal.com
Westbrook scores 4 TD’s in Kent City win over Watervliet
The Kent City Eagles remained unbeaten as they posted a 49-34 win over the Watervliet Panthers from the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore in football action on Saturday afternoon in Kent City. With the win the Eagles improve to 3-0 on the season. The Kent City offense generated 238 rushing yards...
localsportsjournal.com
Edwards and Andaverde combine for 168 rushing as Hart cruises past Shelby 38-6
Hart’s football team won its second consecutive game with a 38-6 West Michigan Conference Rivers victory over visiting Shelby Friday night. Meanwhile, the Tigers lost their third straight and saw their offense struggle to score for a second week after a 20-point showing in their opener. “It was a...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague rebounds from Week 2 loss to cruises past Orchard View 42-6
The Montague Wildcats tuned up for their upcoming showdown with Whitehall next Friday by defeating Orchard View 42-6 on Friday evening in a game played at Montague. The young and inexperienced Cardinals simply were no match for the Wildcats but Orchard View head coach Fred Rademacher is content with the work ethic that his players are putting forth.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets shut out by Detroit Edison 51-0
It was all Detroit Edison from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers made quick work of the Muskegon Heights Academy Tigers shutting them out 51-0. The Pioneers found the endzone twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Miscues cost Spring Lake in lopsided loss to highly ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic
SPRING LAKE – Turnovers cost the Spring Lake Lakers dearly on Friday night. And when you’re playing a highly ranked team like Grand Rapids West Catholic, any turnover can spell doom. Three first-half turnovers led to three West Catholic touchdowns and in the end, the Falcons claimed a...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven blanked in OK Red opener against East Kentwood
The Grand Haven Buccaneers ran into a buzz saw on Friday night and dropped a 42-0 decision to the visiting East Kentwood Falcons. The Bucs produced just 55 yards of total offense. East Kentwood gained the upper hand by scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge boys, girls place third at Ferris State Ray Helsing Bulldog Invite
The Oakridge Eagles boys and girls cross country teams each took third-place honors on Saturday at the Ferris State Ray Helsing Bulldog Invite held in Big Rapids at Katke Golf Course. In the boys division, the Reed City Coyotes took top team honors with a score of 26. They were...
localsportsjournal.com
Late touchdown lifts Benton Harbor to victory over Muskegon Catholic, 28-20
The Benton Harbor Tigers scored a late touchdown on Friday night and defeated the host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders 28-20 in a game played at Kehren Stadium. With the game tied at 20-all, the Tigers scored on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jaeden Meeks, then added the 2-point conversion to grab an eight-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall chalks up another impressive victory, 50-0, over Alpena
The Whitehall Vikings put on a show in front of their home crowd on Friday night in an impressive 50-0 victory over Alpena. It was the Vikings’ home opener after starting on the road the first two games. The Vikings raced out to a 26-0 lead after one quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Bush, Rudd score goals to lead Spring Lake past Reeths-Puffer
The Spring Lake boys soccer team used a complete team effort to take down Reeths-Puffer on Saturday. The Lakers shutout the Rockets, 2-0. Conrad Bush and Will Rudd paced the Lakers’ offense with a goal apiece. The defense of Reese Robson, Karston Kval and Corbin Oosting helped keep the...
localsportsjournal.com
Belmonte rushes for 134 yards as North Muskegon cruises past Mason County Central, 41-6
North Muskegon opened up a 34-0 lead at halftime and never looked back in posting a convincing 41-6 victory over Mason County Central in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division opener for both teams Friday night. The game was played at North Muskegon. “We really put together a very balanced...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys claim 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys cross country team captured the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title on Saturday held in Holland at Macatawa Bay Middle School. Grand Haven finished with a team score of 53. Zeeland West finished in the runner-up position with 86 points and the Hart Pirates came in 3rd place with a team score of 103.
localsportsjournal.com
McCollum, Smith each score goals as Reeths-Puffer gets by Wyoming, 2-0
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team topped Wyoming in OK Conference-Green play on Friday evening. The Rockets shut out the Wolves, 2-0. Aiden McCollum and Liam Smith each tallied a goal, while Nick Clemens and Liam McHugh came in with the assists. Goalkeeper Gage Hopkins posted the shutout with three saves.
localsportsjournal.com
Silverthorn rushes for 133 yards as White Cloud gets by Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians won a tough game on Friday evening against the Hesperia Panthers 26-14 in a game played in White Cloud. Offensively the Indians were led in rushing by Jace Silverthorn with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Landyn Mcgowen had 72 yards and a touchdown. In the air...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon wins thriller, 28-20, over up-and-coming Reeths-Puffer; Guy tops 200 yards rushing
Suffice to say that Friday’s latest installment – the first in the Cody Kater era as head coach of the Rockets – was a whole different ballgame. Muskegon (2-1) wore down the visitors in the second half, using power blocking from its offensive line and the dynamic running of junior quarterback M’Khi Guy to pull out a thrilling 28-20 victory over the upset-minded Rockets in front of 6,000 fans at historic Hackley Stadium.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington defense shuts down Fremont, 7-0
It wasn’t pretty, especially with the mistakes Ludington made throughout the contest, but the Orioles hung tough against a much-improved Fremont team and came away with a 7-0 victory in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. The game was played in Fremont. Ludington scored its touchdown in the first...
