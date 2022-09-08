Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC SOCCER: Cardinal men draw with Spokane in conference opener
SPOKANE — Cooper Proctor, a sophomore from Coeur d’Alene High, had three saves for North Idaho College in a scoreless draw with the Community Colleges of Spokane on Saturday in the Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both at Spokane Falls Community College. NIC (1-2-1) was limited to one...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City battles past Lakeland
COEUR d’ALENE — Ella Hosfeld had 16 assists, 11 digs and six kills as the Lake City Timberwolves bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lakeland Hawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in Inland Empire League volleyball Friday night. Payton Peugh added 11 kills and six digs...
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Good start, but the work still to go
At the start of the fall sports season, every coach has a renewed optimism about their respective team. Not that those same feelings have gone away, they just might be a little more clear than those dog days of August. JUST A few weeks ago, there were some unknowns around...
No horsing around: Athol woman favorite to win state horseshoe pitching title
COEUR d’ALENE - Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene. Dale comes in tossing ringers at a rate of just over 54%. “I just like being able to put...
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
Northwest Notes Sept. 10, 2022
SPOKANE — Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Pierre, S.D. to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there she...
Cleo Louise Odoms, 95
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Louise Odoms passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, at 95 years of age. Cleo was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Downey, Idaho, to Harold M and Louise Newbold. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. At a young age,...
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
Harmony that feeds the soul
The Midnight Juliets is a recently formed country and Western trio featuring the talents of Mel, Chrissy and Erica. Chrissy moved to North Idaho from Portland in 2015 for work. Her musical background was in theater rather than bands, which she says gives her a unique approach full of energy.
James “JW” Walter Peck, 78
JW went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2022. We will all miss his beautiful, contagious smile. He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Sharon Peck; sister, Darlene Fox; his children: Shirley Carter, Sheri Andrews, Greg Peck; his children by marriage to Sharon: Mark Jerome, Darren Jerome, Sheree Jerome, Steven Jerome; 11 grandsons, nine granddaughters, 14 great-grandsons, 15 great-granddaughters, with another on the way; four nieces, two nephews, and numerous grand nieces and nephews; and former wives, Carole Griffin and Lumarie Lovey.
Chef Challenge coming Oct. 13 to Hagadone Event Center
Check inventory in the pantry, fluff up that chef's hat and prepare your best apron — CDAIDE's Chef Challenge is Oct. 13. Taking place at the Hagadone Event Center, CDAIDE's second Chef Challenge will feature six top regional chefs as they compete in a series of kitchen challenges and a judged cooking competition.
Putting on the finishing touches
Watch for a November opening for new buildings called the Appleway Quarter at 271 and 291 E. Appleway, between Baskin-Robbins and Verizon. The 271 building will contain The Wellness Bar and has a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available. The 291 building will have Hometown Chiropractic and Chip Cookies. A 32,000-square-foot mixed...
Empowering Parents grant program goes live
A new statewide program to support the educational needs of K-12 students launched Thursday. Gov. Brad Little spoke to students at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy in the morning to share the news of the $50 million Empowering Parents initiative just before it went live. "It’s a program for literally all...
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
Find eclectic art Sunday during Artists in the Garden
Create — Community Resource Emphasis on Arts Through Education — is inviting guests to enjoy Artists in the Garden from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will include 3D-printed dragons by Kelcy Knapp, pottery by Julie Jene’, fiber arts by Judy Graham, Kimikoni Japanese fabric art by Jenni Barry, hand-turned wooden bowls by Mike Graham, fine arts and cards by Marlene Laurich and Jan Gleason, jewelry by Heidi Larson, children’s books and art by Nancy Eldridge, soaps by Josie Donohue, microgreens by Sam Larson, cards by Chris Bishop, quality unfinished wood items from the estate of Cheri Anderson and more.
