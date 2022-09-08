Read full article on original website
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement
Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
Xbox's Call Of Duty Offer Is "Inadequate," Says PlayStation CEO
PlayStation has gotten onto its soapbox and expressed its disappointment with the announcement that Xbox will ensure Call Of Duty stays on the competition's console for several years after its agreement with Activision expires, calling the offer "inadequate on many levels." Considering that Call of Duty is not only a...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Gamespot
The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
'Fable' Development Gets A Promising Update From Xbox Boss
To say it’s been a long time since a Fable game was released would be an understatement. There was Fable Fortune back in 2018, but the short-lived free-to-play digital card game was hardly the sprawling RPG adventure fans were hoping for. If you cast your minds back to 2020, you may recall that a new Fable instalment was announced to be in development. After years of silence, we finally have a promising update.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
laptopmag.com
PlayStation wants more than three years of Call of Duty on PS5
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent ripples throughout the gaming industry. While the company hasn't been fully purchased yet (it's still under investigation), the deal officially going through would impact plenty of publishers, PlayStation being one of them. Jim Ryan claims that Microsoft's offer to keep Call of Duty...
Amazon and Tencent's Lord of the Rings MMO was scrapped because "we're too big as companies"
The two global conglomerates just couldn't get along
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Diablo 4: Everything we know about Blizzard's 2023 sequel
Details on Diablo 4 classes, release window, monetization, beta, and more
Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10
If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days. The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the...
NME
‘Football Manager 23’ trailer confirms November release date and PS5 debut
Football Manager 23 has been announced by developer Sports Interactive, and is set to arrive in November on a several new platforms including PS5. Football Manager 23 launches on November 8, and in a series first, it will be launching on PS5 and Apple Arcade alongside PC and Xbox platforms. The game’s mobile version, Football Manager 23 Touch, will also be launching on Nintendo Switch.
FIFA・
Disney Makes a Bold Move to Knock Off Nintendo's Biggest Franchise
Walt Disney (DIS) has very few rivals when it comes to families. The company offers a brand of entertainment that generally spans all ages. That's part of what has made the Disney+ streaming service so popular, and it's a major driver for its theme parks. Disney World and Disneyland attract...
Sony calls Microsoft offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three extra years "inadequate"
A hot potato: PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has responded to Microsoft's offer to keep the Call of Duty series available on the PlayStation for three years after Activision's contract with Sony comes to an end. Far from being happy about the commitment, Ryan says it is "inadequate on many levels."
Engadget
US authorities recover $30 million of hacked 'Axie Infinity' crypto funds
That's just a fraction of the amount stolen by the North Korean Lazarus Group. US authorities, with help from blockchain analyst Chainalysis, have recovered $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Axie Infinity in March. It's but a fraction of the $625 million the play-to-earn game lost to the North Korean-linked hacking unit known as the Lazarus Group, but it's a significant achievement for law enforcement and the crypto community. Chainalysis says this is the first time that cryptocurrency stolen by a North Korean hacking group has been seized.
CNET
PS5 Update Released With 1440p Resolution
Sony announced a new software update for the Playstation 5 today with a string of features available globally. After launching beta tests in July in select countries, the company rolled out 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, gamelists and more options for the party experience when gaming. If your monitor or...
NME
Tencent eyes “new heights” for Ubisoft with £258million investment
Tencent has invested £258million (€300m) in Guillemot Bros, securing a large indirect stake in Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft. Thanks to the investment, Tencent now owns a 49.9 per cent stake in Guillemot Bros, a company run by Ubisoft’s co-founders which currently owns the biggest stake in Ubisoft.
Engadget
Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue
A judge recently ruled that Elon Musk can use the allegations made by Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko as part of the arguments in his countersuit against the company. As it turns out, Musk intends to use not just Zatko's claims to win his case, but also the fact that the former Twitter executive received a settlement to get out of the $44 billion acquisition deal he made with the social network. As The Washington Post reports, Musk's lawyers sent a letter to Twitter, telling the company that the severance payment worth $7.75 million that it made to Zatko in June violated a provision in their sales agreement.
