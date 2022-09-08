ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fidelity to launch Bitcoin retail trading in November

Fidelity Investment Managers will offer retail customers Bitcoin trading from November, according to Eight founder Michaël van de Poppe. The firm is among the most significant investment managers in the U.S., with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31. Commenting on what this means for the...
Here’s why miner capitulation is actually good news for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s highly volatile price has devastated the majority of the crypto market and is now dragging miners down with it. While often considered the foundation of the Bitcoin network and its most resilient players, miners are suffering from rapidly decreasing profit margins. Bitcoin mining difficulty currently stands at just...
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge

Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
Liquidations reach $96M in half a day as Bitcoin breaks $21K

A total of $96 million worth of positions on Bitcoin got liquidated in the last 12 hours, 77% of which were short positions. Bitcoin surge started at 3 a.m. UTC on Sept. 9, and has recorded a 10.5% increase since then. The price broke $20,000 in three hours and $21,000 in about 15 hours.
Statemind saving crypto companies $650M shows industry why blockchain audits matter

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Over the last several days, a widespread investigation was launched into an anonymous white hat tipster who miraculously saved several top crypto protocols from substantial losses to the tune of $650M and still counting. The community eventually discovered that the hero of the story was blockchain security auditing firm Statemind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ethereum#Btc#Utc
Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX

Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
Google adds Ethereum Merge countdown clock as searches reach all-time high

Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla announced Friday that an Ethereum Merge countdown clock is live in the Google Search engine. Searches for “Ethereum Merge” now return a native countdown clock along with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty. The addition showcases the level at which crypto has...
Ethereum Merge is 34k blocks away, expected to happen Sept. 14

The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) Merge is set to happen on Sept. 14 by 9 p.m. UTC, according to the Ultrasound Money tracker. The tracker estimated that the highly anticipated merge is 34,000 blocks away. The merge is set to happen at a terminal total difficulty level of 58,750,000,000T, while the latest block difficulty stands at 12,345T.
