Hemet, CA

Fairview Fire: Deadly Southern California blaze grows to nearly 20,000 acres

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HEMET, Calif. — Southern California’s deadly Fairview Fire continued to spread rapidly on Wednesday, growing from 5,000 acres in the morning to nearly 20,000 acres by 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

According to KCBS-TV, the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire said the blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon near Hemet, has killed two people and left another person with serious burn wounds. As of late Wednesday, the fire had consumed 19,377 acres with 5% containment, the agencies said.

Although officials have visited more than 3,700 homes to ask residents to evacuate, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said just “a quarter” of the people have left, according to KTLA.

So far, the fire has destroyed seven structures and is threatening another 5,000 structures, KCBS reported.

Although authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze, power company Southern California Edison said in a statement that “circuit activity occurred” around the time that the fire broke out, according to the news outlet.

