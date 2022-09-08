ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Elm zigzag sawfly becomes newest invasive in North Carolina

WESTFIELD – North Carolina’s newest invasive pest was recently found in Surry and Stokes counties by Elizabeth Edwards, the N.C. Forest Service’s Surry County assistant ranger. The detection was made just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag sawfly had only been previously found in Québec, Canada in 2020 and Virginia in 2021. This pest is native to Asia but has spread to numerous countries outside of its native range.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.  Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022

The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
