New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…
The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
Elm zigzag sawfly becomes newest invasive in North Carolina
WESTFIELD – North Carolina’s newest invasive pest was recently found in Surry and Stokes counties by Elizabeth Edwards, the N.C. Forest Service’s Surry County assistant ranger. The detection was made just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag sawfly had only been previously found in Québec, Canada in 2020 and Virginia in 2021. This pest is native to Asia but has spread to numerous countries outside of its native range.
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
First Lady Jill Biden visiting North Carolina on Monday
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting North Carolina on Monday, according to White House officials.
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in Clemmons
If you’re not familiar with Vitality Bowls, this company first started in California, but they have been rapidly expanding with 100+ franchise locations either open or opening soon in 18 states! A little more about their history and mission from their website:
Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community. Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022
The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
