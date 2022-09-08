ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Peterborough City Hospital: Ex-doctor warned over treatment withdrawal

A consultant anaesthetist who made a "hasty" decision to withdraw treatment from a leukaemia patient has been issued a warning by a misconduct panel. Dr Andrew Gregg worked at Peterborough City Hospital, where 41-year-old Simon Scott died in January 2016. A misconduct panel found Dr Gregg "failed to adequately consult...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Hertfordshire#Uk#Nmc#Bbc News
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
EDUCATION
BBC

Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
HEALTH
BBC

Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place

The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
U.K.
BBC

Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest

Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday. Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy