BBC
Peterborough City Hospital: Ex-doctor warned over treatment withdrawal
A consultant anaesthetist who made a "hasty" decision to withdraw treatment from a leukaemia patient has been issued a warning by a misconduct panel. Dr Andrew Gregg worked at Peterborough City Hospital, where 41-year-old Simon Scott died in January 2016. A misconduct panel found Dr Gregg "failed to adequately consult...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
Missing doctor and young mum, 36, is found dead after suddenly disappearing when she clocked off work from her GP clinic
A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared following her shift at a medical centre. Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth centre in Top Ryde, in Sydney's north, in a black BMW on Sunday at 4pm. Her husband...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
Boy found dead in bedroom after 'taking part in TikTok blackout challenge'
A teenage boy has been found dead in his bedroom after apparently taking part in a TikTok 'blackout challenge'. Leon Brown, 14, was discovered unresponsive by his mum, Lauryn Keating, 30, at his home in Cumbernauld, Scotland, last Thursday (25 August). The death comes after Archie Battersbee died after allegedly...
I'm an American raising my child in Ireland. I don't want to move back to the US because I feel safer here.
The author shares how she's never had to pay for medical care for herself or her son, and that she doesn't have to worry about school shootings.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
BBC
Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest
Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday. Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters...
