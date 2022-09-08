If an attack like 9/11 happened again, would America unite? Could we? — Mike Kelly

Turn back the clock. Remember that Tuesday morning more than two decades ago that began with a perfect azure sky and golden sunlight bouncing off Manhattan’s World Trade Center’s twin towers? Remember how the mushroom cloud of brown smoke from the collapse of those towers soon blotted that gorgeous sun and sky and crushed our souls?

The 9/11 attacks, which occurred 21 years ago this week, not only killed 3,000 innocent people; they left a nation deeply wounded. But those attacks also sparked something else.

America unified.

Suppose such an attack occurred today? Would America unite?

Don't count on it.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I crossed the Hudson River on a tugboat from Jersey City’s Exchange Place. The Hudson was choppy. Helicopters chomped at the air. An F-16 screeched low overhead, seeming to rip the sky.

On the tug’s deck stood cops, firefighters, EMTs, Roman Catholic priests and me. Few of us spoke as we crowded along a starboard railing and peered at the rising smoke. But in our silence, we were united in a fundamental way. We wanted to get across the river, to Manhattan, and to help — even, in my seemingly small role, if it meant just telling the story of what happened.

Hours later, as midnight approached and after I filed a column by dictating my words over a cellphone to a reporter in the newsroom, I stood on West Street near the seven-story pile of rubble and gazed north. In the distance, I could see the comforting white lights of the George Washington Bridge. In between, lining West Street and the West Side Highway, were the red, white and blue flashing lights of hundreds of firetrucks, police cruisers, ambulances and other emergency vehicles that had been driven to Manhattan from all over the tri-state area and beyond. All came to help.

And so it began. Ground Zero, as we nicknamed the Trade Center’s rubble, became a magnet for all that was good in America.

Ground Zero: A brief mirage of unity

In the following days, more people showed up — thousands, actually. Throngs of ironworkers marched down West Street, carrying blowtorches and other heavy equipment. Platoons of firefighters drifted in, from Texas, from California and even from the United Kingdom.

Stand-up comics drifted in to make us laugh. Nuns, priests, rabbis, swamis, yogis, ministers and imams — you name it — came to pray. Masseuses rubbed backs. Chefs offered to cook. Therapists listened to our complaints. Everybody hugged.

Need a construction hard hat? A respirator? New boots?

No problem.

Hard hats and respirators arrived in massive boxes. And with workers’ boots easily ripping on the jagged steel or melting in the intense heat of the steel beams, boot companies shipped in tractor-trailers full of replacements — even sending a special order of women’s boots to fit the smaller feet of the female volunteers.

Other trucks carted in all-terrain vehicles. If you needed to get from one side of the 16-acre site to the other, all you had to do was raise your hand and someone would offer a ride. There was no need to walk.

Yes, the scene was horrific — a massive pile of twisted pipes and pulverized concrete, with putrid smoke rising for months from underground fires and the smell of death sticking to your clothes and invading your nostrils. Rescue workers found few intact bodies of the dead. Instead, they pulled out pieces — legs, arms, fingers, even an ear.

But amid the grim horror, people worked together. There were no Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives. No one mentioned abortion, gun control, school curriculums. There was no "culture war" to fight.

Yes, we prayed — together, holding hands, usually when someone found a piece of a body, sometimes just because someone needed a prayer. Sometimes a rabbi led the prayer, sometimes a priest or a nun, or sometimes just anyone. But no one asked whether it was proper to mix state and church. Who cared?

Ground Zero became this isolated spot of unity.

But then, it vanished.

The jagged rubble of American politics returned

The rubble of Ground Zero was carted away and the rubble of America’s politics returned. And now, 21 years later, consider the landscape of America.

We are a fractured people, filled with all manner of grievances and, dare we admit, self-interests. We write letters that essentially repeat a common theme: “Yes, Trump may not be a choirboy, but what about Biden’s son?” Our mood is not defined by "What can I do?" It's now "What did you do to me?"

We say we want clean air, but we fight over climate change. We say want our kids to be able to read, but we fight over books in our libraries. We claim to stand for individual rights, but we resent someone using a pronoun we don’t approve to define their gender identity. We say we believe in democracy, but far too many of us continue to falsely claim that the last presidential election was “stolen.”

We preach that we want the “truth,” but far too many of us drink the poison of lies that permeate all manner of irresponsible websites. We say we want to beat the Chinese to Mars, but we refuse to build new schools back here on Earth for our kids. We think we can solve the immigration problem by putting exhausted migrants on buses in “red” Texas and sending them to the “blue” cities of New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Meanwhile, our Congress can barely muster the votes to appropriate enough money to fill the potholes that dot our roads. While many complain about the high cost of college, far too many others complain when our divided Congress approves a plan to cancel some of the heavy debt that many middle-class families carry. And while we say we don’t like so many mass shootings, we won’t stop the circulation of rapid-firing military-style guns that mass shooters often use.

And that’s just a partial list of the fissures that separate us.

We know we’re divided now. MSNBC and Fox tell us that each night. In fact, the viewership of each cable network is divided along political lines — progressives to MSNBC, conservatives to Fox.

But what if we were attacked?

But with these divisions now so apparent, imagine if a team of terrorists akin to the 19 Islamists who pulled off the 9/11 attacks orchestrated a massive attack now. Would we set aside our differences and grievances and unite?

A month after the 9/11 attacks, the Pew Research Center found that 79% of Americans back home said they displayed an American flag in some way. A year later, another Pew survey revealed that 62% of Americans often felt patriotic as a result of the 9/11 attacks. Trust in government soared to more than 60%, the highest in three decades and a peak that has not been reached since.

Meanwhile, President George W. Bush’s approval rating soared to more than 86%. Even 78% of Democrats liked him. A group photograph, shot at Yankee Stadium only weeks after 9/11, captured Rudolph Giuliani, George Pataki, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton smiling and all waving small U.S. flags.

We know what happened. Rudy wanted Hillary locked up — as did former President Donald Trump. Hillary referred to middle-Americans as “deplorables.” The flags faded. So did the flag waving. Far too many political figures turned their lapel flag pins into phony political ornaments, all meant to signal that they had not joined far-left progressives and socialists.

Confederate flags were carried by some through the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Some of those insurrectionists used flagpoles as weapons to beat police who tried to block them from storming the Capitol. Someone built a gallows to hang members of Congress.

And that’s only a partial list.

Today, we are awash in a weird cultural warfare in which each side looks down at the other. Those who raise questions about undocumented migrants who appear to abuse the generous asylum system are often called racists. Those who say migrants should be treated with kindness are called elites.

A pandemic has killed more than 1 million Americans, but far too many of us hide in our caves of conspiracy theories about vaccines and the doctors who promote them. As a result, we fight over wearing simple surgical masks that nurses and doctors routinely wear in hospitals. We criticize teachers worrying they may be infected by unvaccinated students.

Our president fist-bumps a Saudi prince who the CIA says ordered the murder of a journalist — all this while the FBI says at least a dozen other Saudi officials provided some form of help to the terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks. As if that’s not enough, our former president also courts the Saudis who finance a series of golf tournaments at his country club courses. Meanwhile, that same ex-president left office falsely insisting he never lost the presidency and carting boxes of top-secret documents — then claiming the FBI had no right to come and fetch those documents.

Biden warns us to beware of “MAGA Republicans.” Trump regularly sells “MAGA” baseball caps and other items to raise money for a campaign that he says will “Make America Great Again.” Good luck with that.

In this emotional whirlpool, it’s hardly shocking that far too many of us wonder what happened to America. America isn't great; it's lost its bearings.

Once upon a time, on a day that dawned so bright and hopeful and quickly became soiled by soot and despair, America came together. Today, we are as fractured as a window that was struck by a rock.

Twenty-one years ago, we did not worry about all the smoke and rubble. The news of that day was scary, but many of us were not afraid. In our collective guts, we knew we could pull through, together. Our common light still burned amid the darkness.

Today, we live in a world of shadows. We seem to fear each other more than the terrorists who once attacked us.

