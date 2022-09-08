ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Franklin Lakes election field crowded as independents join council race

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
FRANKLIN LAKES — Two independents have officially joined the race to run against Democratic and Republican candidates for seats on the Borough Council.

Former Councilwoman and Board of Education member Susan McGowan and Planning Board Chairman Gary Sheppard reportedly filed in June to run for the council as independents, but their candidacies did not appear on the Bergen County ballot until Tuesday's deadline.

The mayor's post and two council seats are up for election in November. Mayor Frank Bivona has announced he will not seek reelection, but four-term incumbents Ann Swist and Joseph Cadicina said they would seek new terms.

Instead, the borough's Republican County Committee announced that it would sponsor two new council candidates: Ardith Cardenas and Joel Ansh, husband of Ramapo Indian Hills "parents' rights" candidate Kim Ansh. The two ran with mayoral candidate and four-term Councilman Charles Kahwaty in the June primary, besting the alternative GOP slate of Councilwoman Gail A. Kelly, who ran for mayor with Swist, and Cadicina as council candidates.

Cardenas submitted a letter to the county in April saying she was dropping out of the race. But the Bergen County Elections Division subsequently confirmed that Cardenas has "rescinded her withdrawal" and continues as the GOP committee's party-line council candidate.

They will face off against Democrats Michael Strauss, who is running for mayor, and Fernando Saenz, running for council. There is no second Democratic council candidate.

Mayoral candidates

Charles Kahwaty (Republican), four-term council member, bachelor's degree from Georgetown University, juris doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law, self-employed Ridgewood attorney.

Michael S. Strauss (Democrat), native of Queens, New York, Queensborough College graduate, works in corrugated box industry sales, volunteer with Community Garden and recreation sports.

Council candidates (two seats)

Joel Ansh (Republican), Teaneck native, University of Hartford alumnus, owner of Spacely Sprockets, a distributor of mechanical parts for industrial machinery and equipment, president of Fat Boy Cookie Company.

Ardith Townsend Cardenas (Republican), lead sales executive at OMEGA SA, bachelor's degree in business administration from The Kings College.

Susan McGowan, (Independent), appointed councilwoman in 2021, elected in 2011 and 2014 to terms on the Board of Education, bachelor's degree in economics from LaSalle University, accounting supervisor and human resource analyst.

Fernando Saenz (Democrat), native of Colombia, South America, entered U.S. in 1985, graduated from high school in Oregon, bachelor's degree from Columbia School of Business, owner of Financial Securities Solutions, a licensed mortgage loan originator.

Gary Sheppard, (Independent), Franklin Lakes Planning Board member since 2011, biomedical engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University, president of Sheppard Hale & Associates real estate leasing, sales and development.

#South America#Mortgage#Georgetown University#Municipal Government#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#The Borough Council#Councilwoman#Board Of Education#Planning Board#Gop
