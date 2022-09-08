ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wayne guy' will lead powerhouse athletic programs at the two local high schools

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
WAYNE — Two of the best high school sports programs in the region now share a single athletic director after officials of the K-12 district said they could not find a qualified candidate to lead the program at Wayne Hills High School.

David Drozjock, 61, a retired coach who has been the assistant principal in charge of athletics and student activities at Wayne Valley High School since the 2015 school year, will assume the role at both high schools.

Drozjock said he was "really excited" to take on the new position and that he will not allow his Wayne Valley background — he also graduated from there — to be a cause for favoritism.

"I'm a Wayne guy," Drozjock said on Wednesday.

"I love the town of Wayne," he added. "If Wayne Valley got knocked out of the counties or states, I was rooting for Wayne Hills. I always want to see Wayne kids succeed and do well."

Drozjock began his career as a teacher of health and physical education at Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls in 1983.

He spent the bulk of his career at West Essex High School in North Caldwell, where he led the Knights to five state sectional championships in football. He also coached baseball, track and field, and wrestling.

Drozjock is paid an annual salary of $155,064, according to state pension records. In his expanded role, he will make an extra $11,000 for each of the three sports seasons.

ENVIRONMENT:Wayne family raises monarch butterflies: 'Important to know how simple it is'

GIRLS' SOCCER:Wayne Hills Patriots, No. 4 team in countdown, leveling up with star forward

The Board of Education also appointed support staff to assist Drozjock at each high school: Ryan Bayley, the boys' soccer coach at Wayne Hills, and Jason Carcich, the volleyball coach at Wayne Valley. Those jobs do not come with additional compensation.

The position of athletic director opened at Wayne Hills when Jeffrey DiLollo, who held the job for four years, accepted the role of principal at Hillsborough High School.

A search for a candidate to take over the storied program attracted interest, but schools Superintendent Mark Toback said it did not yield a viable successor. "Not for Wayne Hills — not with the expectations that are there," he said. "We needed someone with more experience to handle that responsibility."

He said the role of district-wide athletic director was then created by school officials "out of necessity."

