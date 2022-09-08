Clifton council race draws 18 candidates for seven seats, as two veterans bow out

CLIFTON — Every four years, voters elect all seven City Council members to four-year terms.

This year, that's likely to mean major changes at City Hall, after 18 candidates met the filing deadline this week to be on the November ballot. The election is guaranteed to bring at least two new faces to the council, with incumbents Peter Eagler and James Anzaldi, who also serves as mayor, choosing not to run again after more than three decades in office.

More: Clifton to raise starting salaries for police officers in hopes of stopping exodus

While 18 seems like a huge number of candidates, it falls far short of the 66 contenders who, according to Eagler, ran in 1962.

"Elections back then were held in May," he said, "and they only needed about 200 or 300 votes" on nominating petitions.

This year, the 18 certified candidates needed 587 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the Clifton ballot.

Other than Eagler and Anzaldi, the five sitting council members — Bill Gibson, Ray Grabowski, Lauren Murphy, Rosemary Pino and Mary Sadrakula — are running to keep their seats.

They are up against 13 challengers. Some have political experience, including former Councilman Joe Kolodziej, current Clifton school board members Fahim Abedrabbo and Dana Beltran, and two former school board members, Frank Kasper and Tafari Anderson.

End of an era: Clifton's longest-serving mayor, James Anzaldi, not seeking reelection

For subscribers: Pharma brings 800 jobs back to Roche site. But Nutley, Clifton can't agree on what's next

Other candidates in the council race are Christopher D’Amato, Avraham Eisenman, Alessia Eramo, Steve Goldberg, Dominic Iannarella, Anthony Latona, Francesco Muoio and Matthew Trella.

Whoever is elected will face a host of challenges, including flooding risks and the damage incurred after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area last September and devastated parts of the city . Clifton is also overdue to update its master plan, with residents complaining about overcrowding and a lack of parking in some areas.

"There's always issues," Eagler said, adding that pressing health issues forced him to sit this one out. It will be the first time he hasn't held office since 1990, when he first ran for the council. That was the same year Anzaldi won his first term as mayor.

If people use common sense and work together they can resolve the issues, said Eagler, who didn't rule out running again in 2026.

Anzaldi announced last month that he will be retiring after 32 years as mayor of the city. There is no mayoral race in Clifton; instead, candidates run for the nonpartisan council, and the winner with the most votes is traditionally elected by the panel to hold the mayor's seat.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton council race draws 18 candidates for seven seats, as two veterans bow out