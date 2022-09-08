ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill

The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Kenya#Service Tax
The Independent

Indian CEO slammed for saying new recruits should work 18-hour days

An Indian chief executive has been accused of promoting “toxic work culture” after suggesting that new recruits must put in 18 hours of work a day for the first few years of their career.Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a social media post on Tuesday, argued that young employees should consider doing away with a work-life balance early on in their career and “worship” their work instead.“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least four-five years,” he...
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google

There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Uber exec accused of disguising data-breach extortion as “bug bounty”

After the Federal Trade Commission began investigating a massive Uber data breach in 2016, the tech company was hit with another breach that was seemingly just as concerning. Rather than report the second data breach to the FTC and risk further public embarrassment, then-Uber security chief Joe Sullivan consulted with lawyers and then negotiated with the hackers. He allegedly set up a deal under which Uber paid the hackers a $100,000 "bug bounty" to delete the data, then pretended the data breach was part of a planned test of Uber's security and had the hackers sign a nondisclosure agreement.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say

Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
TECHNOLOGY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US News and World Report

Peru Launches Economic Package Amid Worries of Slowing Growth

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's finance ministry on Thursday unveiled an economic package it says can help lift the economy at times of a global slowdown and falling copper prices, which are key to the country's economy. Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said the measures could boost gross domestic product growth by...
ECONOMY

