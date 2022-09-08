Read full article on original website
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
Kroger makes major change to self-checkout that will recognize errors at the till and stop landing you in trouble
KROGER has revealed new plans for its self-checkout machines to prevent mistakes that could get innocent customers into legal trouble. The supermarket chain has teamed up with an Irish AI company to use technology designed to prevent "skip scans." Kroger signed on with Everseen in 2020, GroceryDive reported. This company...
Indian CEO slammed for saying new recruits should work 18-hour days
An Indian chief executive has been accused of promoting “toxic work culture” after suggesting that new recruits must put in 18 hours of work a day for the first few years of their career.Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a social media post on Tuesday, argued that young employees should consider doing away with a work-life balance early on in their career and “worship” their work instead.“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least four-five years,” he...
September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google
There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
CNBC
McDonald's U.S. head says California fast-food bill unfairly targets big chains
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger said the bill unfairly targets big chains. Proponents of the legislation say it will help solve industry problems like unsafe working conditions and wage theft. Nearly 10% of McDonald's U.S. restaurants are located in California, according to Citi Research. The head of McDonald's U.S. on...
DoorDash Customer Sparks Debate After Drivers Cancel Order Over $1.50 Tip
"DoorDash is a luxury and people are using their time, cars, and own money to bring you food," one commenter wrote. "No one owes you free delivery."
California's senate just passed a 'fast food council' law that could force McDonald's, Starbucks, and other chains to raise wages up to $22 an hour
Labor advocates say the bill will give workers a voice, while opponents say it could raise prices.
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system. Fifteen subcontracted drivers in the city of Nagasaki, Japan, who announced their...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Snap employees describe shock following mass layoffs and project cuts
Today, we're taking an inside look at what's going on at Snap, where CEO Evan Spiegel shocked employees by laying off 20% of staff and obliterating some projects. Buckle up; Let's get started. This post first appeared in 10 Things in Tech, a newsletter by Insider that brings you all...
Ars Technica
Uber exec accused of disguising data-breach extortion as “bug bounty”
After the Federal Trade Commission began investigating a massive Uber data breach in 2016, the tech company was hit with another breach that was seemingly just as concerning. Rather than report the second data breach to the FTC and risk further public embarrassment, then-Uber security chief Joe Sullivan consulted with lawyers and then negotiated with the hackers. He allegedly set up a deal under which Uber paid the hackers a $100,000 "bug bounty" to delete the data, then pretended the data breach was part of a planned test of Uber's security and had the hackers sign a nondisclosure agreement.
Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say
Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
Trader Joe’s broke labor laws in effort to stop stores unionizing, workers say
Situation is notable as the company has cultivated a liberal brand ethos and anti-union moves are likely to dent that public image
Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes
Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US News and World Report
Peru Launches Economic Package Amid Worries of Slowing Growth
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's finance ministry on Thursday unveiled an economic package it says can help lift the economy at times of a global slowdown and falling copper prices, which are key to the country's economy. Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said the measures could boost gross domestic product growth by...
