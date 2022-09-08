ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, OH

Collura goes wherever, does whatever needed for Utica football

By Mike Kopachy
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2HkS_0hmhfK4I00

UTICA — Despite a 39-13 loss at Fredericktown in Week 3, Utica football coach Charlie Rowley was singing the praises of his do-it-all football player, junior Tyler Collura, after the game.

“He’s just a football player,” Rowley said. “He does whatever he is asked to do. The dude is just a tough dude.”

Collura shined against the Freddies with 115 yards on 14 carries as a running back. He was also was 2-for-3 passing for 18 yards as a quarterback, and he was the leading tackler with six as a middle linebacker.

“Playing linebacker and making a lot of tackles is my favorite thing to do on a football field,” Collura said. “Running the ball is fun, too. I am not real shifty. I am more downhill, getting four or five yards per carry.”

Utica, which was missing senior starting quarterback Zach Heckman, has been much more competitive in 2022 and showed no quit against Fredericktown despite trailing 32-0. The Freddies set a physical tone from the start, and it took time for Utica to adjust.

Taking snaps is nothing new for Collura. He shared time with the graduated Seth Miller last season, and his change of pace with sophomore Hayden Piper gave Utica a physical presence of its own in the backfield.

“We did a good job running the football,” Rowley said. “Collura and (junior Justin) Giffin (66 yards on 10 carries) ran hard. They will continue to get better. Our offensive line does not have a senior on it.”

Juniors Tyson McElroy, Connor Staugh, Dylan Cooperider and sophomores Grayson Tyo and Anthony Roenker lead the way for Utica up front.

Piper did an admirable job filling in for Heckman and showed some running ability as well as he ran nine times for 56 yards.

Junior Logen Fisher, who earned praise from teammates and coaches throughout the preseason for his work in the offseason, was the leading receiver with three receptions for 75 yards, which included catching a Piper slant pass and taking it 50 yards for a touchdown. Senior Hayden Smith, another from that emerging receiving corps, also made three catches for 28 yards and was among the leaders in tackles.

“The underclassmen share a great bond,” Collura said. “There is so much talent there. It has made this year really fun so far.”

Utica (1-2) will look to defend its home stadium Friday as Licking County League crossover foe Licking Heights visits. The Hornets also are off to a 1-2 start after losing Week 3 28-13 to Bellefontaine.

Collura is looking forward to his team taking the next steps in becoming a winning program and leads that group of talented underclassmen, which filled the stat sheets against Fredericktown.

“I have very high expectations for this team,” Collura said. “We are going to get this program turned around.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericktown, OH
Utica, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Utica, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
WHIZ

7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy