Collura goes wherever, does whatever needed for Utica football

UTICA — Despite a 39-13 loss at Fredericktown in Week 3, Utica football coach Charlie Rowley was singing the praises of his do-it-all football player, junior Tyler Collura, after the game.

“He’s just a football player,” Rowley said. “He does whatever he is asked to do. The dude is just a tough dude.”

Collura shined against the Freddies with 115 yards on 14 carries as a running back. He was also was 2-for-3 passing for 18 yards as a quarterback, and he was the leading tackler with six as a middle linebacker.

“Playing linebacker and making a lot of tackles is my favorite thing to do on a football field,” Collura said. “Running the ball is fun, too. I am not real shifty. I am more downhill, getting four or five yards per carry.”

Utica, which was missing senior starting quarterback Zach Heckman, has been much more competitive in 2022 and showed no quit against Fredericktown despite trailing 32-0. The Freddies set a physical tone from the start, and it took time for Utica to adjust.

Taking snaps is nothing new for Collura. He shared time with the graduated Seth Miller last season, and his change of pace with sophomore Hayden Piper gave Utica a physical presence of its own in the backfield.

“We did a good job running the football,” Rowley said. “Collura and (junior Justin) Giffin (66 yards on 10 carries) ran hard. They will continue to get better. Our offensive line does not have a senior on it.”

Juniors Tyson McElroy, Connor Staugh, Dylan Cooperider and sophomores Grayson Tyo and Anthony Roenker lead the way for Utica up front.

Piper did an admirable job filling in for Heckman and showed some running ability as well as he ran nine times for 56 yards.

Junior Logen Fisher, who earned praise from teammates and coaches throughout the preseason for his work in the offseason, was the leading receiver with three receptions for 75 yards, which included catching a Piper slant pass and taking it 50 yards for a touchdown. Senior Hayden Smith, another from that emerging receiving corps, also made three catches for 28 yards and was among the leaders in tackles.

“The underclassmen share a great bond,” Collura said. “There is so much talent there. It has made this year really fun so far.”

Utica (1-2) will look to defend its home stadium Friday as Licking County League crossover foe Licking Heights visits. The Hornets also are off to a 1-2 start after losing Week 3 28-13 to Bellefontaine.

Collura is looking forward to his team taking the next steps in becoming a winning program and leads that group of talented underclassmen, which filled the stat sheets against Fredericktown.

“I have very high expectations for this team,” Collura said. “We are going to get this program turned around.”