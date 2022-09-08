ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beta Film Trumpets Botswana, Seychelles Deals, Global Punch of Banner Territory-By-Territory Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRgVf_0hmhfFef00

Munich-based Beta Film , one of Europe’s biggest truly independent TV-film groups, has licensed to PPCW Media for Hong Kong and Macau International Emmy winner “ Atlantic Crossing ,” starring Kyle MacLachan and Sofia Helin.

PPC Media has also acquired Alejandro Amenábar’s Movistar Plus+ original “ La Fortuna ,” with Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, a tale of piracy, court room battles and historical justice set between the U.S. and Spain.

Reaching more remote places, Beta has also closed Mongolia with Hulegu Media, on “Sisi” a mix of sex, politics and period glam from RTL, Beta and Story House, a modern mindset take on a film icon.

In further banner title deals when it comes to far-flung lands,“Hotel Portofino” – escribed as “a high-profile, classy affair” by The Times, the period drama, toplining Natascha McElhone as a hotel owner on a swish 1926 Italian Riviera – has now been sold by Beta to New Zealand and South Africa.

The deals come as Beta has also sold Seychelles public broadcaster “My Little Sister,” produced by Vega. Botswana BTV has acquired over 200 hours of content topped by Andie MacDowell-starrer “Cedar Cove,” from Orchard Road and the Hallmark Channel.

The Seychelles, Botswana or Mongolia don’t normally make headlines. In fact, they don’t normally make sales lists at all. But their sales carries larger point.

These series haven’t just travelled to the four corners of the earth, they’ve sold massively to major clients. “Atlantic Crossing” has closed 75 territories, among them U.S/Canada (PBS Masterpiece), Australia (SBS), Italy (Rai), Spain (Movistar Plus+), Germany (NDR/Magenta TV Telekom), Austria (ORF) and Israel (HOT).

Taking 2021’s Mipcom Canneseries by storm, “Sisi” has been licensed over 100 territories, among them Italy (Mediaset), France (TF1), TV 4 (Scandi), Latam (STARZ), Spain (Disney), NPO (Netherlands), CEE  (Viasat) and Australia (SBS).

First Hallmark Channel original “Cedar Cove” has clinched 130 territories, clients counting ProSiebenSat1 (Germany), Channel Five (U.K.) and TF1 (France).

“La Fortuna’s” territory tally currently stands at 65, including HBO for the Nordics and CEE, Sky Germany and SBS Australia.

An Eagle Eye production for BBC UKTV and Britbox, “Hotel Portofino” has run up 55 territory sales on all five continents, from PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel to Britbox, Sky Italia, all Scandinavian public broadcasters and Sony in Portugal.

One of global streamers’ main plays for talent is, quite rightly, their global reach.

Super Indie champions of often doing it the traditional way, selling territory-by-territory, can still license much or near all of the world. But that doesn’t mean they’re giving new outlets the cold shoulder. Ironically one sales driver is now the insatiable appetite of established players’ new VOD services as well as regional deals with global OTT players.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Toronto-Bound Iranian Thriller ‘Subtraction’ Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique has closed several key sales on “Subtraction,” Mani Haghighi’s Iranian noir thriller which will premiere in the Platform section at the Toronto Film Festival. The film has been acquired by Diaphana in France (in association with Kinovista) and September Films in Benelux. Jean-Christophe Simon’s Berlin-based outfit Films Boutique co-produced “Subtraction” and is representing the movie in international markets. Starring Taraneh Alidoosti (“The Salesman”) and Navid Mohammadzadeh (“Leila’s Brothers”), “Subtraction” is set in downtown Tehran, and follows Farzaneh, a young driving instructor who spots her husband, Jalal, walking into a woman’s apartment. When she confronts him, Jalal claims he was...
MOVIES
Variety

Doc Distrib Terranoa Hooks Buyers with Nature, Travel, Dance and Disasters

The natural world, wildlife, the legacy of war and the beauty of culture has proven to be in big demand for Paris-based documentary distributor Terranoa. Attending this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz, the company presented a diverse lineup that ranged from history and ancient civilizations to science, wildlife, arts, culture and current affairs. Among its popular new titles is “Top of the Rocks,” produced by Haut et Court Doc with Franco-German pubcaster Arte and French channel Ushuaïa. The ambitious 4K, five-part series takes viewers around the world to examine how stones – specifically granite, limestone, sandstone, basalt and clay – have not...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Menemsha Takes Critics’ Favorite ‘America’ for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Cinema has revealed that Menemsha Films has taken all rights to Ofir Raul Graizer’s critically acclaimed drama “America” for North America amidst strong interest for the territory. The sensual, visually impressive melodrama about a tragic incident turning upside down the life of a Tel Aviv-based couple and their childhood friend was rewarded with an enthusiastic standing ovation at its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it played in the Crystal Globe Competition, and radiant reviews in the trade and consumer press. In “America,” Chicago-based swimming coach Eli returns to his homeland, Israel, after 10 years of absence. A...
MOVIES
Variety

Singapore’s Jack Neo to Celebrate Smelly Durian Fruit in New Film ‘King of Musang King’

Jack Neo, who is by far Singapore’s most commercially successful filmmaker, has begun production on “King of Musang King,” a comedy that he envisages being ready for release at Chinese New Year in January. The narrative gives prominent position to durians, the smelly Southeast Asian fruit that most people either love or hate. Neo (“Money No Enough,” the “Ah Boys to Men” franchise) will co-star, direct and produce through his J Team Productions. The film will be presented by J Team, mm2 Entertainment and Cathay Cineplexes. The story revolves around a man (played by Mark Lee), his abandoned Malaysian wife (played by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Trumpets#Australia#Seychelles Deals#Beta Film#Ppcw Media#Atlantic Crossing#Hulegu Media#Times#Italian#The Hallmark Channel
Variety

Geopolitical Hotspots, Gaza, Ukraine, Taiwan, Draw Doc Buyers

Hard-hitting documentaries centering on some of the world’s most critical geopolitical flashpoints have proved hot sellers for Java Films. The Paris and London-based distributor closed a number of deals this week at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous TV market in Biarritz for provocative works that examine life in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian city of Gaza, the causes of the Ukraine war, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the vital supply of semiconductors. Chiara Avesani and Matteo Delbò’s “Erasmus in Gaza” follows Riccardo, an Italian final-year medical student who wants to be a trauma surgeon and travels to war-torn Gaza on an Erasmus...
MOVIES
Variety

The King’s Speech: Charles III Addresses U.K. For First Time, Makes William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales and Speaks of Love for Harry and Meghan

UPDATE: On Friday evening, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time in a pre-recorded address to the nation. In the instantly historic 9-minute speech he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, and said he would step back from his sometimes controversial charitable activities. He also confirmed that Prince William would accede to the king’s former role as heir apparent, taking on the titles of Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales. William’s wife Catherine therefore becomes the new Princess of Wales, the first woman to hold the title since Diana. In his speech Charles...
U.K.
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates

UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Netherlands
Variety

Family Animation ‘Yuku and the Himalayan Flower’ Sells Wide for New Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has closed a raft of deals on the animated feature film “Yuku and the Himalayan Flower,” from directors Rémi Durin and Arnaud Demuynck. The children’s animated feature, with graphics by Paul Jadoul, tells the story of Yuku, a little mouse who lives with her family in the basement of a castle and decides to embark on a quest to find the legendary Himalayan flower. The film, which premiered at the Annecy fest and played in the Locarno Kids strand of the Locarno Film Festival, is produced by Artémis Prods. (“Mandibules”) and co-produced by Vivement Lundi! (“Flee”), La...
MOVIES
Variety

Over 33 Million People in U.K. Watched Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Announced Live on Television

Over 33 million people watched news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death announced live on television on Thursday evening. BBC One, ITV, Channel 5, Sky and GB News were in the middle of rolling news reports – prompted by a Buckingham Palace statement citing “concern” for the Queen’s health earlier at that day – when the news broke at 6.30PM local time. Channel 4 cut from popular British soap “Hollyoaks” while BBC Two was broadcasting women’s athletics when the schedule was interrupted to bring viewers the breaking news. “Across the BBC and major channels carrying news, a total reach of 33m people tuned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

James Costos, Javier Aguirresarobe on Why Commissions Count

In a bid to further extend its Shooting in Spain brand around the world, the Spain Film Commission (SFC) began in 2018 to name prominent figures in the international entertainment biz as honorary ambassadors. Among them are former HBO executive and U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos; director Terry Gilliam; actors Emily Blunt and Aitana Sánchez- Gijón; NBCUniversal executive Veronica Sullivan; DP Javier Aguirresarobe and Indian location manager Ramji Natarajan. Variety approached three of them to give their take on helping to promote Spain as a key destination for film-TV shoots and assess the challenges that remain. As the U.S. ambassador to...
WORLD
Variety

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How Asian Media and Commonwealth Countries Covered the Death of Queen Elizabeth

For Asian media operators, the death of Queen Elizabeth II occurred in the middle of the night — Buckingham Palace made its announcement at 6.30 p.m. BST on Thursday — which meant some needed to play catch-up. That was achieved quicker by online and TV outlets than print media. In Australia, a Commonwealth country which has also lost its monarch, public radio and TV broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation newsreaders dressed in black. Programming has switched to reflect the Queen’s life and seven decades of reign. News Corp., which operates major print news brands in Australia, said it will publish souvenir issues on...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

FiGa Films Nets Claudia Sainte-Luce’s Toronto Festival Player ‘Love & Mathematics’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based international sales agent FiGa Films has swooped on worldwide rights to satirical comedy “Love & Mathematics” by Claudia Sainte-Luce ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. In February, the busy Sainte-Luce debuted her previous film, “The Realm of God” (“El Reino de Dios”), at the Berlinale. Produced by Christian Kegel of Jaqueca Films, “Love & Mathematics” turns on the ambitions and aspirations of upper-middle-class Mexican society and stars Roberto Quijano, Diana Bovio and Daniela Salinas. Penned by playwright and screenwriter Adriana Pelusi, “Love & Mathematics” marks the first time Sainte-Luce has directed from someone else’s screenplay. This...
MOVIES
Variety

The Spanish Connection: Commissions’ Vital Role in a New Film-TV Landscape

Producers, showrunners, line producers and location managers all agree: When it comes to shooting a production in Spain, they need a bridge with local administrations. As film and TV shoots ramp up to historic heights — doubling expenditure in 2021 vs. the average spend for 2016-19 — Spain’s intoxicating mix of historic cities, natural parks and intricate local regulations means that the role of the film commissions has become crucial in successfully carrying out production. To date, there are 37 film commissions or offices across Spain, forming part of the SFC Network. “Film commissions have come a long way in recent...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Factory Boards Colombian Juan Sebastian Quebrada’s Debut Pic ‘El Otro Hijo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based Film Factory Entertainment has picked up world sales rights to “El Otro Hijo,” the feature debut of Colombia’s Juan Sebastián Quebrada. The Evidencia Films production adds to the growing list of Colombian pickups by Film Factory, including last year’s sweeping Premios Platino winner, “Memories of My Father” (“El Olvido que Seremos”) by Fernando Trueba. and Laura Mora’s “Kings of the World,”which competes at the upcoming San Sebastian Film Festival and is part of Toronto’s Industry Select section. “Film Factory is excited to be on board; Colombian cinema is very strong and we are eager to discover new talents from the country. We...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy