Bitcoin went through massive volatility over the past few days, Ethereum’s Beacon chain saw the Bellatrix upgrade go live, while the Terra ecosystem is in for a wild ride. The past seven days were action-packed, and it’s safe to say those interesting developments took place on all fronts. Bitcoin went through considerable volatility, and Terra’s ecosystem in the face of both LUNC and LUNA went on a massive rollercoaster while the Ethereum Merge countdown officially kicked off with the Bellatrix upgrade. Let’s unpack.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO