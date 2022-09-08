Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Rallies into the Weekend as MicroStrategy May Raise $500M to Buy BTC
Even without Michael Saylor as CEO, MicroStrategy seems determined to continue purchasing BTC. The largest corporate bitcoin holder has filed a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will essentially allow it to purchase more BTC for up to $500 million. The news comes as the cryptocurrency...
Bitcoin Tests $22K But Worrying Signs Start Flashing (BTC Price Analysis)
The Bitcoin market is often full of surprises and last week was no exception. Bearish sentiment was dominant, and the cryptocurrency seemed to be days away from creating a new lower low. However, a significant price rally has changed the view from a technical aspect. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
Bitcoin Volatility, LUNA and LUNC Rollercoaster, Ethereum Merge Hype: This Week’s Crypto Recap
Bitcoin went through massive volatility over the past few days, Ethereum’s Beacon chain saw the Bellatrix upgrade go live, while the Terra ecosystem is in for a wild ride. The past seven days were action-packed, and it’s safe to say those interesting developments took place on all fronts. Bitcoin went through considerable volatility, and Terra’s ecosystem in the face of both LUNC and LUNA went on a massive rollercoaster while the Ethereum Merge countdown officially kicked off with the Bellatrix upgrade. Let’s unpack.
BTC Soars 9% Daily to $21K, Here’s the Next Barrier for the Bulls (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin is finally showing signs of strength and increased by a considerable 9%. This follows a consolidation phase. The $18K level supported the price once again, proving its sentimental power. Technical Analysis. By: Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $18K-$19K support appears to be the most crucial level for the bulls...
Bitcoin Price Skyrockets Above $20K, Leaves Over $160M Shorts Liquidated
Bitcoin’s price increased by a whopping 7% in the past 24 hours – a move that left over $160 million worth of short positions liquidated. Bitcoin’s price recovered above $20,000, painting an increase of over 7% in the past 24 hours. The rest of the market is also in the green.
This Is How Marathon Digital Performed in August
The US-based crypto miner Marathon Digital mined 184 BTC in August and energized 25,000 of its previously installed devices. The Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency miner – Marathon Digital Holdings – steadily improved its bitcoin production levels in August, mining 184 BTC. It also successfully energized 25,000 of its previously installed miners.
Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Raised $748 Million in August (Report)
Companies like Temasek, Xterio, and others allocated around $750 million in the field blockchain gaming and Metaverse start-ups since the beginning of August. According to a report by the data acquisition and analysis company DappRadar, Web3-based games and Metaverse projects raised $748 million since August 1, 2022. Last month, on average, 847,000 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with blockchain games, an 11% decline compared to July.
Finblox Announces Upcoming Token Sale and New Product With Crypto Prizes
Ever catch yourself wishing you didn’t have to use separate platforms for buying, swapping, staking, and gaming with your crypto? Are you tired of cross-platform fees, long lists of 2FA codes – and passwords you can’t hope to remember?. Finblox, a popular Hong Kong-based crypto platform –...
Study Reveals the Most Interested Country in the Ethereum Merge
Singapore, Switzerland, and Australia are the most interested nations in Ethereum’s shift to PoS, known as “the Merge.”. The cryptocurrency ranking and evaluation platform – CoinGecko – examined global Google trends to determine which nation is the most excited about Ethereum’s upcoming transition from Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake.
Ethereum Eyes $1.8K Days Before Merge, BTC Steady Above $21K (Market Watch)
Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Merge event, ETH is close to breaking down the $1,800 barrier. After the recent volatility, bitcoin seems calmer today but still stands tall above $21,000. Tezos is among the best performers from the mid-cap alts, while Ethereum continues to march towards $1,800 ahead of...
FTX Ventures to Acquire 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge (Report)
Through its venture arm, FTX is reportedly taking a major stake in the Anthony Scaramucci-led hedge fund. After the market turmoil that brought massive pain to numerous crypto-related companies, FTX continues to channel money into such entities. The latest one in which the SBF-spearheaded organization will acquire a large stake...
Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
Ethereum went through the last shadow fork before the Merge successfully. Days before the estimated date of Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the protocol went through the last shadow fork. Ethereum research and engineering company, Nethermind, took it to Twitter to reveal that the network went through the last...
