Girls Best of the Week: Volleyball players reach career milestones

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago
A pair of area volleyball players reached career milestones last week.

For Marion Harding, senior setter Taylor Myers got a ball to Emily Ratliff for a kill early in the second set against Shelby and recorded her 1,000th assist all time. Myers ended with 14 assists and 16 digs in the three-set loss to the Whippets, while Jada Adams received 24 serves and dug up 19 shots, and Paige Powers added with eight kills.

During a 3-1 loss to Central Crossing, Ratliff led the Presidents with 12 kills, while Adams had 18 digs, and Myers handed out 31 assists with 16 digs.

Also reaching a career mark was Cardington All-Ohio outside hitter Audrey Brininger. She recorded 17 kills to reach 1,000 all time. She is the first from Cardington to reach that plateau. The Pirates went on to beat Danville 3-0 in that match, and later fell 3-1 to Big Walnut after winning the first set.

Here are some other highlights among the area's girls fall sports teams and athletes from the previous week:

∎ North Union topped Tecumseh 3-1 in volleyball with Sienna Ballinger getting 11 kills, fives aces and two blocks, Cagney Stewart getting 13 digs and 14 assists, and Zoe Wedding getting 18 digs and 19 assists.

∎ Highland knocked off Pleasant 3-0 as Larsen Terrill posted 26 assists, 10 kills and 10 digs, Kameron Stover 18 kills and 12 digs, Camryn Miller 12 digs and Alexis Eusey 10 digs and three aces. Kenzley Davis and Lexi Olt combined for 13 kills for the Spartans.

Highland bounced Harding 3-0 with Zoya Winkelfoos scoring nine aces and eight kills, Terrill 26 assists and six aces, Stover 11 kills and Brooke Schott nine kills and five blocks. Powers led Harding with three kills and a solo block.

The Scots wrapped up the week by beating Division III's No. 17 Loudonville 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Stover highlighted with 18 kills and three aces followed by 28 assists and two aces from Terrill, nine kills from Winkelfoos, eight kills from Schott and three aces from Miller.

∎ Pleasant rebounded for a 3-1 win over River Valley. Maddie Aurigemma paced the Spartans with 16 kills and Olt had 15, Davis 12 and Emerson Williams 24 assists. For RV, Haleigh Creps put down 22 kills and eight blocks, and Morgan Nemeth had 27 assists.

∎ Elgin volleyball is 2-2 to start the season.

∎ Ridgedale stopped Hardin Northern 3-1. For the Rockets, Lauren Leslie had 19 points, three aces, 28 digs and seven kills, while Hannah Cook had nine points and 33 assists, and Mya Brown had 22 digs and seven points.

∎ Pleasant's tennis team beat Ontario 3-2 as the Spartans swept the singles matches for Maura Murphy, Katie Jordan and Hannah Miller.

∎ Marion Harding's tennis squad blanked Clear Fork 5-0 with all matches going in two sets: Taryn Simmers, Audrey Feasel, Sierra Silverio, Jayde Pineda/Autumn Silverio and Sophie Beechum/Raina Smith. They also beat Ontario 4-1 with the singles players all winning in two sets and Smith and Beechum winning in two in second doubles. The Presidents defeated Pleasant 5-0 with Simmers, Feasel and Sierra all winning in two sets. In first doubles, Pineda/Autumn topped Anya Miller/Kylie Klaiber 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, and Smith/Beechum got by Lauren West/Anna Wenig 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

∎ Northmor edged Highland 213-216 in a golf match at Twin Lakes. CeCi Grassbaugh paced the Scots with a 45, while Mallory Jones had a 51 and Guinevere Jackson a 57. Highland also competed in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Tournament at Little Apple and finished third as a team with Grassbaugh shooting 74 for third individually and Jones ending seventh.

∎ River Valley soccer's Delaney Myers scored her first varsity goal and it proved to be the game winner in a 3-2 victory over Fremont Ross. Halle Snyder scored the first two goals. Gabby Riegel had an assist, and Kaya Brown came up with five saves. In a 6-0 loss to Clear Fork, Brown had 11 saves, and Riegel was cited for her play in the midfield.

The Vikings shut out Whetstone 4-0 with Snyder scoring a hat trick with an assist, Selah Parkman getting a goal and Makyha Rogers adding an assist. The defense of Sidney Street, Chloe Valentine, Vianna Alves and Brown kept Whetstone scoreless. RV tied Upper Sandusky 1-1 on a Snyder goal and Riegel assist in the final five minutes. Brown posted 18 saves.

∎ Marion Harding fell 8-0 in soccer to Bellefontaine as Lexie Davis had 22 saves for the Presidents. In a 4-2 loss to Ada, Taylor Iden and Shelby Stimson scored goals for the Prexies.

∎Highland's Amarie Morgan scored two goals in the first 15 minutes, and Izzy Arnett Tomasek produced three goals, while Bryn Orr scored on a penalty kick in a 6-2 win over Franklin Heights. Morgan and Kiersten Holcomb had assists. In a 2-1 win over rival Mount Vernon, Morgan scored off a Tomasek assist, and Tomasek scored her sixth goal of the season off a free kick. Kaley Smith saved seven shots for the Scots.

∎ Highland hosted the Flying Scots Invitational for the third straight year. Fredericktown's Elsa Hoam won the girls race in 19:55, while Big Walnut won the team trophy with 63 points as West Holmes and Delaware Hayes both had 99 points. Highland was ninth. Finishing in the top 50 for the Scots were Lauren Garber in 22nd in 21:47 and Kindylle Mallow in 36th in 22:50.

∎ Marion Harding was eighth at the Wapakoneta Night Invitational. Harding's Lydia Price ran a personal best 21:37 for 17th, while Leah Price was 28th in 22:35 and Kamryn McDonald was 38th in 23:18 to make the top 50. The Presidents hosted Elgin and Ridgedale in a tri-meet with McDonald winning and Brooklyn Schultz getting third for Harding.

∎ Colonel Crawford romped to the Bucyrus Elks Invitational win with 16 points at the Crawford County Fairgrounds as River Valley was seventh as a team. Making the top 50 from the area were Pleasant's Casey Kimball (third, 20:50), Kalyn Kimball (10th, 22:22) and Whitley Baumgartner (26th, 24:24) and River Valley's Erica Mason (38th, 25:48), Allie Valentine (42nd, 26:03), Addi Ebert (44th, 26:12) and Katie Garrison (46th, 26:16).

∎ Cardington competed in the Westerville North Classic, and Loey Hallabrin won the Cardinal Division race in 20:11. Teammates' Morgan White and Gracie Meade were 10th and 16th respectively in 22:19 and 22:56.

Coaches and statisticians are encouraged to send their results to Marion Star sports writer Rob McCurdy at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, Twitter @McMotorsport and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll, vote:

∎ Marion Harding volleyball's Taylor Myers recorded 14 assists and 16 digs and went over 1,000 assists for her career in a loss to Shelby.

∎ Cardington volleyball's Audrey Brininger put down 17 kills to become the first player in program history to reach 1,000 kills for a career as the Pirates beat Danville.

∎ Highland soccer's Izzy Arnett Tomasek scored a hat trick in a win over Franklin Heights.

∎ Pleasant volleyball's Maddie Aurigemma had 16 kills in a win over River Valley.

∎ River Valley soccer's Halle Snyder had a hat trick and an assist in a win over Whetstone.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Sunday morning.

In last week's poll, North Union soccer's Kale Keigley, who scored three goals in a win over Pleasant, earned 562 of 1,465 votes (38 percent) to win it. Other nominees were Highland volleyball's Kameron Stover, River Valley volleyball's Haleigh Creps, Pleasant golf and tennis player Maura Murphy, Marion Harding soccer's Ivy Russell and Cardington runner Loey Hallabrin.

