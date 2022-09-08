ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

American Gigolo - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of American Gigolo has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Serpent Queen - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Serpent Queen has started airing on Starz. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Monarch has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Season 3 - Angelique Cabral Joins Cast

Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound. The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock
spoilertv.com

Loki - Season 2 - Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast

Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Maggie - Canceled After One Season

“Maggie” has been canceled after its first season at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The single-camera comedy was ordered to series at ABC in May 2021, though parent company Disney moved it to stream on Hulu in January 2022 ahead of its premiere on July 6, when it debuted to mixed reviews.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Quantum Leap - Episode 1....

A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Ahsoka - Eman Esfandi Joins Cast

Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger. Eman Esfandi has been tapped to play the animated character in Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka series, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Lucasfilm declined comment.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2 - Sneak Peek + Casting News

It was also announced during the ceremony that Academy Award nominee Carol Kane will join season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS with a recurring role as Pelia. Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy