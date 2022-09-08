ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

American Gigolo - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of American Gigolo has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Cobra Kai - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Serpent Queen - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Serpent Queen has started airing on Starz. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Monarch has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Fight#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Episodes#Paramount Pictures
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!

Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
TV SERIES
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Matthew Atkinson Shares Strong Opinions About Thomas’ Next Move — and ‘Everyone Has Reiterated That Point’

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thomas has got a problem — a big problem. No, we’re not talking about the battle over Douglas. We also don’t mean his sister’s impending confrontation with Sheila (“Lina’s” totally going to put that whole family in danger sooner or later), nor Taylor and Brooke’s ongoing battle over Thomas’ father.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Loki - Season 2 - Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast

Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy