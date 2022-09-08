Read full article on original website
American Gigolo - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of American Gigolo has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Cobra Kai - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
The Serpent Queen - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Serpent Queen has started airing on Starz. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Monarch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Monarch has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms
Two 'Big Brother 24' players solidified a final two deal during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, but it was seemingly nullified by the evening.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think the Show Handled What Chelsea Did to Billy Terribly
'The Young and the Restless' fans recently discussed Chelsea's transgression against Billy and how poorly the show has handled the storyline.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Catches Brooke With [Spoiler]… and No, It’s Not [Spoiler]!
Just when we thought we knew exactly where Bold & Beautiful was going, this week’s preview takes a zig instead of the zag we expected. The one thing we can predict with absolute certainty? That Ridge is about to go into full-blown hypocrite mode and have a total meltdown in 3… 2…
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Will a New Episode Air on Sept. 5, 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' will not be preempted on Labor Day and a new episode will air on Sept. 5, 2022.
Bold & Beautiful’s Matthew Atkinson Shares Strong Opinions About Thomas’ Next Move — and ‘Everyone Has Reiterated That Point’
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thomas has got a problem — a big problem. No, we’re not talking about the battle over Douglas. We also don’t mean his sister’s impending confrontation with Sheila (“Lina’s” totally going to put that whole family in danger sooner or later), nor Taylor and Brooke’s ongoing battle over Thomas’ father.
Loki - Season 2 - Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast
Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but...
As Days of Our Lives Leaves NBC, Its Stars Speak Out: ‘There Were Lots of Mixed Reactions,’ But…
It’s been a wild ride since we learned that Days of Our Lives would be leaving NBC, it’s home for over 50 years and streaming solely online at Peacock. And we aren’t just talking about the fans. The actors, too, had their own feelings and their own worries!
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 9th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Big Sky - Episode 3.2 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep. Chicago Med - Episode 8.1 - How do You Begin To Count...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think It’s Time For Chelsea to Leave
'The Young and the Restless' fans have made it clear they're done with Chelsea following her recent crimes, and fans are hoping she'll leave soon.
USD POLL : Which of the following is your favorite show of the summer?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by TVJunkie927 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
