ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Housing and domestic violence programs face significant problems in new Medicaid program

By Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Carolina Health News

Counterfeit pills have become more prevalent in the street drug supply

These days, if you buy a pill off the streets, it’s most likely a counterfeit. Even if a pill says “Xanax” on it — unless acquired directly from a pharmacy — it’s likely something else. Drug analysts who examine counterfeit pills and toxicology screenings of overdose victims often find fentanyl or other dangerous additives instead of what’s printed on the pill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
North Carolina Health News

NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.

As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina’s mental health crisis, health leaders say

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Domestic Violence#Stress Hormones#Reproduction#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health
North Carolina Health News

New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
WILMINGTON, NC
North Carolina Health News

NC Health News takes home 17 NC Press Association awards

North Carolina Health News won 17 awards Thursday night during the North Carolina Press Association’s annual awards ceremony, including third place for general excellence among online-only new sites. Four of the awards were first-place prizes. The total means NC Health News was the most-honored online publication in the state.
SCIENCE
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
887
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy