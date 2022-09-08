Housing and domestic violence programs face significant problems in new Medicaid program

Read full article on original website
Related
Counterfeit pills have become more prevalent in the street drug supply
These days, if you buy a pill off the streets, it’s most likely a counterfeit. Even if a pill says “Xanax” on it — unless acquired directly from a pharmacy — it’s likely something else. Drug analysts who examine counterfeit pills and toxicology screenings of overdose victims often find fentanyl or other dangerous additives instead of what’s printed on the pill.
NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.
As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Youth Climate Stories – Dr. Seuss has a lesson about the environment
Https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Daisy.mp3. Daisy Morales Bravo explores what new development in coastal North Carolina means for wildlife – and calls upon her neighbors to act. “I speak for the trees,” said the Lorax. I heard this phrase in elementary school. Almost every single one of us did. But many of...
Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina’s mental health crisis, health leaders say
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
NC recognized as the birthplace of the environmental justice movement
In the summer of 1982, Warren County became ground zero for the environmental justice movement. The community, at the time a relatively sparsely populated county on the Virginia border north of Raleigh, was rocked by six weeks of protests over PCB-laced oil being sprayed on rural county roads. The incident...
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
NC Health News takes home 17 NC Press Association awards
North Carolina Health News won 17 awards Thursday night during the North Carolina Press Association’s annual awards ceremony, including third place for general excellence among online-only new sites. Four of the awards were first-place prizes. The total means NC Health News was the most-honored online publication in the state.
Abortion access diminishes in NC after federal judge reinstates 20-week ban
Abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy are no longer legal in North Carolina, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, marking the first erosion of abortion access in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in late June. U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. reinstated...
