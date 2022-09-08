Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
View the most expensive homes on the market in Denver right nowInnaDenver, CO
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Enter 'the soul of the Rockies' in this beachy town | Main Street Colorado
At last visit to Grand Lake, we happened upon Bob Scott’s Authentic Indian Jewelry. This was the man’s 51st summer in town, and he was cheery as ever. He answered phone calls with the usual line. “It’s a beautiful day in Grand Lake, Colorado. Don’t you wish you...
This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Denver Gem and Mineral Show 2022
The Denver Gem & Mineral Show includes club tables, speakers, special exhibits, and dealers selling rocks, minerals, gems, and fossils. The Greater Denver Area Gem & Mineral Council hosts the Denver Gem & Mineral Show in conjunction with the Hardrock Summit. The event is held at the Colorado Convention Center. This is the original Denver show that has been running since 1967.
Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 9-11
Whether you want live music at the Westword Music Showcase, enjoy a brew at Dogtoberfest, or paint a Bronco Sky, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained in Denver this weekend. Other happenings include a night market in Sloan’s Lake and the 9/11 Stair Climb at Red Rocks.
Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake
The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake "in the immediate future," CPW said.
Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway
The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles.
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates
Outside of the former downtown Castle Rock restaurant Siena at the Courtyard.Siena at the Courtyard. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Pandemic mandates hit local businesses hard, many were lucky to survive, but some never managed a comeback and closed permanently.
LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution
Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Frontier to fly 100 grandmas and grandpas for free
DENVER — Frontier Airlines will give away flight vouchers to 100 lucky grandmas and grandpas this autumn. The Denver-based airline announced on Friday the "Grandmas Fly Free" promotion, which will award $250 flight vouchers to randomly selected grandparents. "As we approach Grandparent’s Day this Sunday, Frontier wants to remind...
Lakeside Speedway: The history of Denver's 'palace'
Lakeside Speedway, which now sits in ruins, was once known as “the palace” and drew visitors from across the West. Hear the the seldom-told stories of the track in this Denver7+ special presentation
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
From record heat to snow, September is a roller coaster in Denver
September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities
If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday. ...
