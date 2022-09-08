Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Lincoln volleyball splits, Rivet wins
The Lincoln Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Evansville Central tournament. The Alices beat Evansville Harrison and upset Perry Central but lost to Reitz and Pike Central. Ari Gerkin finished the day with 18 kills while Faith Fleetwood 16. Vincennes Rivet got 22 kills from Mary Herman in a 3-1...
waovam.com
Three Knox County soccer teams win
The Vincennes Lincoln Boys soccer team picked up its first win….rolling over North Knox 7-1. Lincoln senior Dagen Parido scored four goals for the Alices. The South Knox boys soccer team downed Bloomfield 6-1. South Knox moves to 8-0-1 on the season. South Knox also won the girl’s contest 4-0.
G2E: Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central Evansville falls 55-6
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Jasper Football vs. Evansville Bosse
Jasper - The Wildcats travel to Enlow Field to take on the Evansville Bosse Bulldogs. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call. The following aired live 9/9/2022 on WITZ 104.7 FM and online at www.witzamfm.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
G2E: North Daviess vs Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Daviess vs Washington FINAL: North Daviess 49 – 16 Washington
waovam.com
NK at Home, LHS on Road in Week 4 Football
The 2-1 Vincennes Lincoln Alices will try to build off a big home win last week against Mater Dei as they face Evansville Central. The game at Central Stadium in Evansville kicks off at 7:30; you can hear it on 92.1, WZDM. The 1-2 North Knox Warriors return to Warrior...
O’Connell, Jones help Purdue take easy route past Sycamores
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and receiver Charlie Jones appear to be in perfect sync. The childhood friends hooked up for three first-half touchdowns in their second college game together, and then watched the rest of the Boilermakers’ 56-0 victory over Indiana State on Saturday. Jones caught nine passes for 133 […]
hammerandrails.com
Indiana State at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch
This one should be an easier one this week. Purdue is entering as a massive favorite at home in a paycheck game against an FCS team. I feel like if this game is close at any point in the second half it will be time to panic. Purdue has such an advantage in talent, depth, and resources that winning shouldn’t be a concern today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
wamwamfm.com
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish 61, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Tom was born November 2, 1960 in Vincennes, IN to the late Thomas Fish and Carolyn Lawton Fish. Tom was employed with the United States Postal Service, Bicknell. He served his...
MyWabashValley.com
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022
Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
William E. “Bill” Greentree
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington VFW Building Pending Sale
The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
nypressnews.com
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
warricknews.com
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground
Pickleball players in Newburgh should be excited to know that they will soon have a place for outdoor matches right in their own town, and it might be ready by the end of fall. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, a Newburgh based organization dedicated to furthering the sport in the...
vincennespbs.org
Lawrenceville event switches venues
One local festival isn’t letting structural problems keep it from success. Every year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fall Festival. It’s one of the biggest autumn events in southern Illinois. This year the festival faced some challenges as two buildings collapsed around the square in...
Comments / 0