Loki - Season 2 - Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast
Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but...
Big Sky - Season 3 - Angelique Cabral Joins Cast
Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound. The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.
Maggie - Canceled After One Season
“Maggie” has been canceled after its first season at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The single-camera comedy was ordered to series at ABC in May 2021, though parent company Disney moved it to stream on Hulu in January 2022 ahead of its premiere on July 6, when it debuted to mixed reviews.
USD POLL : Which of the following is your favorite show of the summer?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by TVJunkie927 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Ahsoka - Eman Esfandi Joins Cast
Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger. Eman Esfandi has been tapped to play the animated character in Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka series, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Lucasfilm declined comment.
Quantum Leap - Episode 1....
A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.
Secret Invasion - Promo
"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on Disney+ .
Atlanta - Episode 4.03 - Light Skinned-ed - Press Release
My family is so crazy we need our own reality TV show. How you still got beef from the 70's? Whew. And y'all need to stop flirting with people's daddy. Written by Stefani Robinson and directed by Hiro Murai.
The Morning Show - Season 3 - Stephen Fry Joins Cast
Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role.
Straight Man - Olivia Scott Welch Joins Cast
Panic star Olivia Scott Welch has been tapped as a lead opposite Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos in Straight Man, AMC’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein. Welch will play Julie, Hank (Odenkirk) and Lily’s...
The Cleaning Lady - Season 1 - Review: A compelling story that goes beyond entertainment
Developed by creator, writer, executive producer and soon to be co-showrunner Miranda Kwok alongside Melissa Carter, The Cleaning Lady is Fox's most watched new drama. Critically acclaimed for its powerful storytelling but also for embracing diversity and empowering minorities, the series is the first one to put a Filipino family at the forefront and has more than just a compelling story to offer. This crime drama that focuses on a mother's fight from an undocumented immigrant's point of view is going beyond entertainment by shedding light on some very tough but real topics with the help of well-defined yet complex characters.
