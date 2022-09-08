ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spoilertv.com

Loki - Season 2 - Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast

Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but...
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Season 3 - Angelique Cabral Joins Cast

Maggie‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound. The actress is joining Big Sky‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.
spoilertv.com

Maggie - Canceled After One Season

“Maggie” has been canceled after its first season at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The single-camera comedy was ordered to series at ABC in May 2021, though parent company Disney moved it to stream on Hulu in January 2022 ahead of its premiere on July 6, when it debuted to mixed reviews.
spoilertv.com

Ahsoka - Eman Esfandi Joins Cast

Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger. Eman Esfandi has been tapped to play the animated character in Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka series, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Lucasfilm declined comment.
spoilertv.com

Quantum Leap - Episode 1....

A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.
spoilertv.com

Secret Invasion - Promo

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on Disney+ .
spoilertv.com

The Morning Show - Season 3 - Stephen Fry Joins Cast

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role.
spoilertv.com

Straight Man - Olivia Scott Welch Joins Cast

Panic star Olivia Scott Welch has been tapped as a lead opposite Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos in Straight Man, AMC’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein. Welch will play Julie, Hank (Odenkirk) and Lily’s...
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Season 1 - Review: A compelling story that goes beyond entertainment

Developed by creator, writer, executive producer and soon to be co-showrunner Miranda Kwok alongside Melissa Carter, The Cleaning Lady is Fox's most watched new drama. Critically acclaimed for its powerful storytelling but also for embracing diversity and empowering minorities, the series is the first one to put a Filipino family at the forefront and has more than just a compelling story to offer. This crime drama that focuses on a mother's fight from an undocumented immigrant's point of view is going beyond entertainment by shedding light on some very tough but real topics with the help of well-defined yet complex characters.
