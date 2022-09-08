ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Wolves: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool face Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are in need of a win to ensure they don't lose any further ground at the top of the table when they take on Wolves on Saturday.

It has been a slow start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches.

Wolves, under Bruno Lage, have taken six points from their opening six games but will feel that they have deserved more.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7.30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

