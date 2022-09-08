Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Workers around the world are fond of hybrid work. Is it a threat to the property market?
Hybrid work is becoming the new norm in the workplace, a new survey from Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) confirms. With that trend, a new concern emerges–how is hybrid work affecting the property market? For companies renting a few floors in a corporate building, the impact could be minimal. But companies that invested millions in amenities like fitness centers child care facilities might be feeling the burn.
ZDNet
Without Dennis Ritchie, there would be no Jobs
Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2011 and updated in 2022. Eleven years ago next month, we lost two industry giants. One of them would have been 80 years old today. It is undeniable that Steve Jobs brought us innovation and iconic products like the world had never...
ZDNet
Robots have rushed in to fill jobs people don't want. What happens if recession hits?
What's the state of retail and e-commerce? When it comes to fulfilling orders, it's clearly gone to the robots, and there's no turning back. That's the conclusion of a new state of the industry report by Berkshire Gray. The reason will be familiar to those who have tracked industries like durable goods manufacturing, agriculture, and commercial trucking: A new generation of workers don't want jobs with low pay, low stability, and high burnout. While this can be framed through a number of lenses (the one that always makes me chuckle is "they're lazy!"), the unquestionable outcome is a massive turn toward automation, specifically robots.
ZDNet
Neural Magic's sparsity, Nvidia's Hopper, and Alibaba's network among firsts in latest MLPerf AI benchmarks
Increasingly, the trend in machine learning forms of artificial intelligence is toward larger and larger neural networks. The biggest neural nets, such as such as Google's Pathways Language Model, as measured by their parameters, or "weights," are clocking in at over half a trillion weights, where every additional weight increases the computing power used.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Uber is eating up the market for autonomous delivery
Autonomous delivery company Nuro and Uber announced a new 10-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous, electric delivery vehicles for food deliveries in the United States. This partnership is the result of growing potential -- and demand -- for last-mile autonomous delivery of goods and services and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes.
ZDNet
A Microsoft user raged against Outlook. Microsoft lovers fought back
It's the simplest, most important technologies that can make us, break us, or turn us into vehement public kvetchers. Take email. You want it to work in a simple way. You want the people who created it to know how you use it and you want them to adjust to it.
ZDNet
Samsung says iPhone users are painfully myopic and unimaginative
The iPhone 14 has emerged and you can finally look forward to ordering an iPhone in a new color. Or, as Steve Jobs' daughter Eve seemed to suggest, not ordering an iPhone at all. Samsung, though, still can't cope with the idea that you're a such a myopic, unimaginative Apple...
YOGA・
Comments / 0