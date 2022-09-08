What's the state of retail and e-commerce? When it comes to fulfilling orders, it's clearly gone to the robots, and there's no turning back. That's the conclusion of a new state of the industry report by Berkshire Gray. The reason will be familiar to those who have tracked industries like durable goods manufacturing, agriculture, and commercial trucking: A new generation of workers don't want jobs with low pay, low stability, and high burnout. While this can be framed through a number of lenses (the one that always makes me chuckle is "they're lazy!"), the unquestionable outcome is a massive turn toward automation, specifically robots.

