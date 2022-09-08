Earlier this month, Teslarati was the first to first report that Tesla was hiring for a location in Bangkok Thailand. Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts in Bangkok with a walk-in recruitment day. Tesla will hold the event on September 16 and 17 from 12 pm to 4 pm at its location in All Seasons Place. Tesla has a total of sixteen job openings for its new location in Thailand.

