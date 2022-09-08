Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla is ramping up hiring efforts in Bangkok with walk-in recruitment event
Earlier this month, Teslarati was the first to first report that Tesla was hiring for a location in Bangkok Thailand. Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts in Bangkok with a walk-in recruitment day. Tesla will hold the event on September 16 and 17 from 12 pm to 4 pm at its location in All Seasons Place. Tesla has a total of sixteen job openings for its new location in Thailand.
US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report
The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Starlink keeps this former Tesla employee online in the desert
Starlink is keeping everyone connected, including a former Tesla employee who went viral on TikTok for his dome in the desert. While using the app, a viral video by Always Kenny popped up on my For You Page. He’s known on the app as the hole guy or the dome guy.
SpaceX in talks with Apple about Starlink connectivity for the iPhone
Elon Musk shared that Apple and SpaceX have had a few conversations about Starlink connectivity for iPhones. Apple might want to bring Starlink services to its users, as hinted by a new feature on the recently announced iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apple recently released a short video about...
SpaceX ramps hiring for T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership
SpaceX is ramping hiring efforts for its T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership. Last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced their new partnership to end mobile dead zones. According to a post from SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, there are three new positions that SpaceX is currently hiring for. The...
