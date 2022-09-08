ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Server Says They Were Fired by Restaurant for Not Closing Out a $699 Check in Viral TikTok

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many food service and restaurant workers were either furloughed, laid off, fired, or simply didn't have anywhere to work. This is due to the massive number of business closures that occurred as a result of government-mandated stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions enforced upon companies, with small and independent-owned businesses suffering the most as a result.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Pants#Skinny Jeans#Fabrics#Express
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Daily South

Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever

The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy