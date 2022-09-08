Read full article on original website
Related
‘You can’t scare us’, Zelenkiy tells Russia, after missile attacks on Kharkiv – as it happened
Engineers working to restore power in region which has seen gains by Ukrainian forces
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who Putin...
Blackouts in Ukraine as retreating Russian forces target power stations
Russia has attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, plunging cities and towns into darkness, in response to a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swathes of territory.The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on the western outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and leaving Ukraine’s second largest city without power on Sunday night.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.Several areas of Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, have been hit with widespread blackouts and cuts...
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
RELATED PEOPLE
US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report
The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0