The Independent

Blackouts in Ukraine as retreating Russian forces target power stations

Russia has attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, plunging cities and towns into darkness, in response to a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swathes of territory.The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on the western outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and leaving Ukraine’s second largest city without power on Sunday night.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.Several areas of Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, have been hit with widespread blackouts and cuts...
The Hill

US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report

The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
