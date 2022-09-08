Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
ERPD Arrests September 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
Optimists, City Pay Tribute to First Responders Near Anniversary of 911 Terrorist Attack
Duncan Firefighter of the Year; Smith Police Officer of the Year. The East Ridge Optimist Club held its annual tribute to the city’s first responders and remembered the terrorists attacks on the United States on 9-11-2001, Friday in the bay of Station One at the Fire and Police Services Center.
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
Chattanooga Carjacking suspect arrested in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – U.S. Marshals and Chattanooga Police found their suspect this afternoon across the boarder in north Georgia. They wanted Gregory Lamar Gillespie for a carjacking three days ago on E. 21st Street. They found him on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethrope, where they found the...
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
GBI: Killer identified in 1988 cold case murder of woman found in north Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In March 2022, Stacey Lyn Chahorski finally got her true name back after being known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe for nearly 34 years, and now investigators have had another major break through in the cold case out of north Georgia. On Sept. 6, 2022, at a joint news conference between the […]
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
Drug Offenders Have Their Day in Court
Four people charged with drug offenses had their day in court Tuesday, September 6. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 45-year-old Jermaine Derperise McCoy entered a plea to two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a 15-year sentence in each case as a range II offender in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to run concurrently with each other and with a White County case against him. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 810 days served.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
