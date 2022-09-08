ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 5-11

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 13

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge

Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Carjacking suspect arrested in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – U.S. Marshals and Chattanooga Police found their suspect this afternoon across the boarder in north Georgia. They wanted Gregory Lamar Gillespie for a carjacking three days ago on E. 21st Street. They found him on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethrope, where they found the...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LAKEVIEW, GA
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wjle.com

Drug Offenders Have Their Day in Court

Four people charged with drug offenses had their day in court Tuesday, September 6. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 45-year-old Jermaine Derperise McCoy entered a plea to two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a 15-year sentence in each case as a range II offender in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to run concurrently with each other and with a White County case against him. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 810 days served.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen truck

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help locating a stolen ford pickup. According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Ford F250 was taken in the past two weeks. It is two-toned in color, king cab pickup. See photo above. Anyone with information please notify investigator...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night

Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
DUNLAP, TN

