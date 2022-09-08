Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Packers rookie Christian Watson dropped an easy 75-yard TD, and NFL fans had jokes about Aaron Rodgers
A lot of the talk around the Packers this offseason surrounded their receiving corps with the departure of Davante Adams. At 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers would again have to lift a young, unproven group without a bona fide superstar. Though, even with that group, some thought the Packers would still be OK.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: A loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Green Bay Packers Vs Minnesota Vikings Betting Prediction
Division rivals clash this Sunday as the Packers take on the Vikings from U.S Bank stadium in Minneapolis Minnesota. These teams are very familiar with each other and are loaded with talent. Minnesota is lead by quarter back Kirk Cousins and star wideout Justin Jefferson. The Vikings also have a tremendous running back in Dalvin Cook who surely is set for a big season. One concern with the Vikings for me is their lackluster defense. Green Bay is setup for a Super Bowl run this season. One of the best defenses in the NFL combined with Aaron Rodgers is a dangerous combination. The Packers are loaded with two amazing running backs, each of which are unique in their own way. This will be a tough task for the Vikings defense.
Why Mac will finish 2022 with better numbers than Tua
Former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa will face off Sunday when the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kick off their seasons at Hard Rock Stadium. Jones is looking to take a step forward after a promising rookie campaign in Foxboro. Tagovailoa, entering Year 3 with the Dolphins, will try to establish himself as Miami's franchise quarterback under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
Detroit Lions defense falls flat in loss to Eagles: 'Got to be a lot better in all areas'
There were no silver linings in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, not for Amon-Ra St. Brown and not for the Detroit Lions. The Lions lost to the Eagles, 38-35, in a game that was more competitive than last year’s 44-6 blowout, but followed a similar disappointing script. The Eagles gobbled up chunks...
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
Raiders start third quarter with Derek Carr touchdown, Keenan Allen downgraded to out
The Raiders have gotten into the end zone. After an interception wiped out a chance for a late score in the first half, Las Vegas used an efficient five-play drive to get into the end zone and cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-10. The play of the possession was...
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
Are the Buccaneers Making a Signing Move After Week 1?
Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles, comments on if the team could make a move following Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
