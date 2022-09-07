Read full article on original website
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
In some ways, the chefs of the Food Network are like one giant family that eats really well whether alone or together. Bobby Flay shared the spotlight with Anne Burrell in "BBQ Brawl," while Guy Fieri shared an afternoon of calzones and pizzas with his fellow spiky-haired coworker on "Guy's Big Bite" (per Food Network). Flay has not only appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show," but Ray has been a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay" multiple times. She has also shared hosting duties with Fieri on "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off." Bobby Flay and Michael Symon have been buddies for years with Symon reprising Flay's former role in "Throwdown" (via People), while Fieri visited Symon's Cleveland BBQ restaurant in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Scott Conant has participated in "Beat Bobby Flay," and has also shared a holiday meal on "Guy's Ranch Kitchen."
When you think of Guy Fieri, you probably picture the outspoken chef with frosted tips and sunglasses secured to the back of his tanned head while driving a flashy convertible to his next destination restaurant. Who envisions the star chef without directly thinking of his popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?"
On the cover of this week's PEOPLE, Guy Fieri opens up about raising his sons to be "self-sufficient," philanthropy, and his new Food Network show Guy's Ultimate Game Night "I think that I've definitely mellowed," Guy Fieri says to the small entourage gathered around a table on a sun-drenched rooftop restaurant in Los Angeles. He's swathed in head-to-toe black, wearing his favorite chain necklace, embossed with a skull and chef's hat, chunky silver rings, his trademark goatee and thick thistle of spiky, bleached-blond hair—along with a mischievous smile that's daring someone...
"Jimmy is one of my dearest friends and one of the greatest people on this planet," Chris Bianco tells PEOPLE at a celebration for his appearance on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza Chef Chris Bianco opened the first Los Angeles location of his award-winning restaurant Pizzeria Bianco in June. And while he's excited to expand outside of the Phoenix area, where his five original restaurants are, he's most looking forward to cooking for his supportive friends, and that includes comedian Jimmy Kimmel. "Jimmy is one of my dearest friends...
Chef’s Table: Pizza continues the long-running docuseries where each episode profiles a chef doing amazing things in locations all over the planet. This new season centers on the food that it seems like almost everyone loves: Pizza. The six episodes go to some expected places, like Rome, and some that are unexpected, like Phoenix, home of one of the leading pizza makers in the world. CHEF’S TABLE: PIZZA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of Addeo & Sons Italian Bakery in the Bronx. The Gist: The first episode profiles Chris Bianco, who has been making some the best Neapolitan pizzas in...
In 1997, chef and icon Larry Forgione, whom some have called “the Godfather of American cuisine,” opened a steakhouse in Manhattan called the Grill Room. He saw such success that he started plans for two more steakhouses the following year. Eventually, other celebrity chefs followed suit and opened their own modern steakhouses. These chefs include […]
On Aug. 19, Netflix teased the news that Chris Bianco will star in his own episode of "Chef's Table Pizza" on Sept. 7, 2022. The award-winning "Chef’s Table" series, created by David Gelb for Netflix, started its first season in 2015. This year, season seven will include six 45-minute episodes spotlighting pizza makers from Kyoto to Phoenix.
A new generation of innovative chefs is redefining African culinary excellence.
For me, the first few weeks of September always signal a season of transition. Summer is fading and autumn is waiting in the wings. From my apartment window, I watch as kids — kindergarteners, I'm guessing, since they are all almost completely dwarfed by the unwieldy backpacks they carry — dutifully line up at the bus stop and, in turn, I'm compelled to turn towards more scholarly pursuits. It wouldn't be September if I didn't buy a new planner and at least contemplate going back to graduate school.
