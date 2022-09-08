The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO