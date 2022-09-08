ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
LOUISIANA STATE
lpsb.org

Eight Livingston Parish Teachers Awarded Grants

LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR

The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
WWL-AMFM

Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?

There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Catholic football runs past Opelousas Catholic

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used team speed, the arms and legs of the quarterback plus some key defensive stands to beat Opelousas Catholic 34-32 at Floyd Boutte Stadium. “Great back and forth game between teams that both wanted to win badly, much respect to our opponent, they will win some games,” said coach Chris Sanders.
OPELOUSAS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of September 10, after the LSU v Southern University game, dozens of gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
WWL

LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
BATON ROUGE, LA

