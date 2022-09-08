Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
lpsb.org
Eight Livingston Parish Teachers Awarded Grants
LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
West Side Journal
Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR
The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?
There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Louisiana high school senior making the grade and gaining national recognition
Edward Summit is into his senior year and has been excelling well before then. He already has a 34 super score on his ACT, and a 1410/1520 on his PSAT.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Catholic football runs past Opelousas Catholic
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used team speed, the arms and legs of the quarterback plus some key defensive stands to beat Opelousas Catholic 34-32 at Floyd Boutte Stadium. “Great back and forth game between teams that both wanted to win badly, much respect to our opponent, they will win some games,” said coach Chris Sanders.
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
brproud.com
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 2 in South Louisiana with plenty of big games dotting the schedule in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the New Orleans areas. You can follow along here for scores and updates. This Friday's slate includes games where Baton Rouge area squads are taking...
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
tigertv.tv
Gunshots fired in Tigerland
During the late hours of September 10, after the LSU v Southern University game, dozens of gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
theadvocate.com
Scene-setter: Win over West Monroe sets up East Ascension's home opener vs. Destrehan
EAHS (1-1) hosts third-ranked Destrehan (2-0) for its home opener Friday night. The game helps highlight a busy schedule of games that also includes Zachary (2-0) hosting St. Augustine (2-0) in this week’s New Orleans area crossovers. “I felt good about this group and their maturity,” Lee said. “And...
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
theadvocate.com
Man convicted by split jury in 2010 stabbing death of pizza delivery driver to be tried again Monday
On Monday, Aaron Richards will once again face trial in the 2010 stabbing death of Pizza Hut delivery driver Timothy Falgout, after his original 10-2 jury verdict was vacated following the U.S. Supreme Court finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. Richards, 46, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death...
theadvocate.com
Moon Landrieu is remembered, eulogized and buried in New Orleans: 'He lived for others'
Moon Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who spawned a political dynasty and served in all three branches of government, and at all three levels, was remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday. Visitation began at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. The funeral began at 12:30...
LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
