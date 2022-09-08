Read full article on original website
MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday
Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons
Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Reds' Albert Almora: DFA'd by Cincy
Almora was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Almora has a .223/.282/.349 slash line with five home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs in 64 games for Cincinnati this year, but he's now been removed from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 28-year-old could report to Triple-A Louisville or elect free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Reds' Justin Dunn: Hit hard in loss
Dunn (1-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings in a 7-6 loss against the Brewers. He struck out one. The Brewers had little trouble against Dunn on Sunday, as he surrendered three homers on the day, including back-to-back jacks to Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez in the second inning. Sunday marks Dunn's second straight with more walks than strikeouts, displaying yet again his lack of command. He will take a 6.10 ERA into his next start.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
CBS Sports
Rockies' German Marquez: Torched for nine in no-decision
Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled in...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Phillies' David Robertson: Another shaky outing
Robertson (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over one inning. Robertson surrendered the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Brian Anderson with nobody out in the ninth after the tying run scored on a fielding error. The righty has struggled in his last seven appearances, blowing two saves in three opportunities and turning in a 1-3 record with a 6.14 ERA during that span. The 37-year-old is the top choice at closer while Seranthony Dominguez is on the 15-day IL (triceps).
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Gets breather Sunday
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. Moncada will get a breather for the first time since he returned to the lineup Tuesday following a stint on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. Josh Harrison will check in at third base in place of Moncada, who went 8-for-24 with two home runs, two walks, a double, five RBI and five runs in his first five games back in action.
CBS Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Reinstated from paternity list
Rasmussen (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday in anticipation of the birth of his first child and is now ready to return to the team. The 27-year-old righty holds a minuscule 1.59 ERA and 0.53 WHIP over his last five starts.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not included in Sunday's lineup
Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network. Margot started the last 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash decided to give him a breather Sunday. Randy Arozarena will cover right field with Margot opening the game on the bench.
