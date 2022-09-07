Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long
Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Body of Whidbey Island plane crash victim identified
A body found near the site of a floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. Hanna, a Seattle attorney, was one of 10 people on the Sunday afternoon flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered.
Yakima Herald Republic
Notebook: UW running back Richard Newton makes familiarly physical return in win over Portland State
On Saturday, those who weathered the smoke inside Husky Stadium were treated to a familiarly physical sight. Junior running back Richard Newton — who tore his ACL against UCLA last fall and did not play in last weekend’s win over Kent State — made his 2022 debut in the fourth quarter of Washington's 52-6 victory over Portland State. The 6 foot, 212 pounder announced his presence via a series of violent impacts, amassing 59 rushing yards on just 10 carries.
Comments / 0