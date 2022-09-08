ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What Happened To Leicester City?

With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Klopp Talk: It’s My Job to Figure Out How to Start Winning Again

It has been difficult to pinpoint, outside of the obvious injury issues, what exactly has gone wrong on the pitch with Liverpool early in the season. The 9-0 win over Bournemouth aside, the Reds have looked blunt going forward, toothless in middle of the park and fragile at the back.
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
Graham Potter simply couldn’t pass up the Chelsea opportunity

New Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has penned a lengthy and heartfelt open letter to the fans of his previous team, hoping for their understanding in taking the Chelsea job in an “unexpected whirlwind”. While probably not entirely all that unexpected given Todd Boehly’s reported preliminary schmoozing with...
Baba Rahman would love to stay at Reading for good

It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to. on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season. And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).
Joao Felix unaware of Manchester United transfer interest

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has admitted he was not informed about any summer transfer interest from Manchester United. The Portuguese international was tentatively linked with a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after a mixed 12 months in the Spanish capital. However, Diego Simeone remains...
Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid clash with Real Mallorca

Real Madrid will be without captain and talisman Karim Benzema for their weekend La Liga clash with Real Mallorca. The French international was forced off injured in the early stages of Los Blancos 3-0 midweek Champions League win away at Celtic. Despite initial positivity over his injury status, Carlo Ancelotti...
Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday

Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
Four Things to Watch for This Season

The new season is just over a week away*. Here are four things to watch for in the upcoming season. Pssst…Hey you! Yes, you. The Foxes like seeing your face. (I don’t get it either, but they really do.) Last season was… rough. The Foxes managed to stay...
