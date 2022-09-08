Read full article on original website
SB Nation
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
SB Nation
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?
Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Napoli leak Keylor Navas' eye-watering wages after transfer for PSG's backup keeper breaks down
NAPOLI director Cristiano Giuntoli has claimed Keylor Navas is on wages of £13million at PSG. The Costa Rican keeper has lost his place as No1 in the French capital to Gianluigi Donnarumma. As a result, Napoli were among the clubs in talks to sign Navas. But club chief Giuntoli...
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Best Off The Bench For Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s current best suited role for Manchester United is from the bench and here I will explain why.
'I'm always at their service' – Jaap Stam offers himself to Man Utd and is open to joining Erik ten Hag's coaching staff
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam has offered himself up to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff. The new Red Devils boss is enjoying life at Old Trafford after winning his last four successive league matches. Ten Hag has surrounded himself with experienced figures on the bench, including Steve McClaren...
Chelsea Summer Transfer Target Raphinha Explains Barcelona Decision
The winger departed Leeds United and blew off Chelsea for a switch to La Liga.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘interested in hiring’ PSG’s Luís Campos as sporting director — report
One of the very first names linked with Chelsea after our last full-time sporting director, Michael Emenalo resigned his position early on in the 2017-18 season, was Luís Campos, then at Lille OSC. At the time, Campos was not exactly sold on working in the Premier League, questioning whether...
Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar
Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words ...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It’s My Job to Figure Out How to Start Winning Again
It has been difficult to pinpoint, outside of the obvious injury issues, what exactly has gone wrong on the pitch with Liverpool early in the season. The 9-0 win over Bournemouth aside, the Reds have looked blunt going forward, toothless in middle of the park and fragile at the back.
BBC
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA・
Donny van de Beek praises Erik ten Hag & Man Utd transfer business
Donny van de Beek says he's excited to be working with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United.
SB Nation
Graham Potter simply couldn’t pass up the Chelsea opportunity
New Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has penned a lengthy and heartfelt open letter to the fans of his previous team, hoping for their understanding in taking the Chelsea job in an “unexpected whirlwind”. While probably not entirely all that unexpected given Todd Boehly’s reported preliminary schmoozing with...
SB Nation
Baba Rahman would love to stay at Reading for good
It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to. on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season. And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).
Yardbarker
Joao Felix unaware of Manchester United transfer interest
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has admitted he was not informed about any summer transfer interest from Manchester United. The Portuguese international was tentatively linked with a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after a mixed 12 months in the Spanish capital. However, Diego Simeone remains...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid clash with Real Mallorca
Real Madrid will be without captain and talisman Karim Benzema for their weekend La Liga clash with Real Mallorca. The French international was forced off injured in the early stages of Los Blancos 3-0 midweek Champions League win away at Celtic. Despite initial positivity over his injury status, Carlo Ancelotti...
SB Nation
Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday
Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
SB Nation
Four Things to Watch for This Season
The new season is just over a week away*. Here are four things to watch for in the upcoming season. Pssst…Hey you! Yes, you. The Foxes like seeing your face. (I don’t get it either, but they really do.) Last season was… rough. The Foxes managed to stay...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
MLS・
Yardbarker
Donny Van De Beek On Having Tough Competition At Manchester United
Donny Van De Beek arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2020 and has since struggled to get a regular place in the side. Most of his time during games at the club has been spent on the bench and he was also loaned to Everton for the second half of last season.
