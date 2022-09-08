ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, September 8th 2022

By Randy Bushover
The final townhome built on the former Park Lane Restaurant site has been sold. Business First reports that Gates Circle LLC paid $1.5 million for the three-bedroom unit at 39 Gates Circle. The buyer is listed as Lippes Mathias LLP senior counsel Gerald Lippes.

The Seneca Nation has purchased 74.4 acres on Bush Road in the Town of Collins.  The reported purchase price was $396,000.  According to Business First, the land will be developed into single family homes of varying sizes for Seneca Nation members.

Williamsville-based 12 Gates Brewing Company is opening a second location in Ellicottville. Business First notes the brewery is taking over space recently vacated by Ratchet Hatchet at 14 Washington Street.

WBEN 930AM

Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday

There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
BUFFALO, NY
