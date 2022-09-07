Read full article on original website
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for September
The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share for the month of September 2022. The following dates apply:. Declaration Date. Ex-Dividend Date. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. 09-09-2022. 09-19-2022. 09-20-2022. 09-30-2022. IGR's current...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 09/09/2022 Ex-Date – 09/16/2022 Record – 9/19/2022 Payable – 09/30/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0350. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0400. Important...
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance
Aurigami Finance (Aurigami) conducted a risk management assessment of the Aurigami protocol's cybersecurity framework. The risk management assessment was conducted by using Risk DAO’s risk assessment framework by implementing rigorous quantitative analysis to simulate the protocol's worst-case cybersecurity breach scenarios. The assessment report revealed that there is no significant...
todaysemobility.com
EVPassport brings EV chargers to UBS Asset Management’s investment trust properties
EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software “connected infrastructure” platform, plans to deploy EVPassport electric vehicle chargers at commercial and multi-family real estate investment trust properties across the United States owned by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business. “We are determined to lower emissions,...
freightwaves.com
Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital
Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
Metallic Minerals Announces Acquisition of Additional High-Grade Claims in the Keno Hill Silver District
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)MMNGF ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% interest in 5 square kilometres ("km2") of new mineral properties in the Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, bringing the Company's total district hard-rock land position to 171 km2. Each of these newly acquired properties have demonstrated the presence of high-grade Keno-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization and are adjacent to, or contiguous with, Metallic Minerals' Keno Silver property and the Keno Hill properties now owned by Hecla Mining following the completion of the acquisition of Alexco Resources (see Figure 1).
